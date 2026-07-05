Mexico vs. England live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

The round of 16 is officially underway at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and with it comes one of the biggest billings of the tournament. England will face Mexico on Sunday at the famed Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Mexico has four wins with consecutive clean sheets as they enter their next knockout game. Manager Javier Aguirre has his squad in a defensive mindset, and El Tri are on the hunt for something out of reach for 40 years -- a quarterfinal berth. The roster is also healthy, leaving the coaches' decisions more difficult than ever, though Aguirre does seem to have a preferred rotation.

El Tri will be motivated to keep up the heroic performances in front of the home crowd. Estadio Azteca has been a fortress for the squad throughout the tournament, with both the altitude and jubilant crowds as atmospheric advantages. But England are unlike any of Mexico's previous World Cup foes. The Three Lions are battle-tested, fueled by their own World Cup shortcomings, and expected to push El Tri to points they have not yet felt during this tournament.

England Head coach Thomas Tuchel has had to manage his roster without Reece James and Jarell Quansah, though both are expected to be, at best, questionable for the round of 16 after picking up injuries in the group stage.

The injury to James report forced Tuchel into changes and rotations, with Djed Spence taking on right back responsibilities, and the next match conditions are expected to be a gauntlet.

While fitness has been an ongoing debate surrounding England's squad, they're exactly where many expected them to be, despite it all, in the round of 16. Striker Harry Kane can change a game on a dime and is no stranger to game winners, and is healthy heading into the big game.

How to watch Mexico vs. England

Date: Sunday, July 5 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico

TV: Fox (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Mexico +200 | Draw +220 | England +140

Mexico vs. England predicted starting lineups

Mexico: Jose Rangel; Israel Reyes, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo; Gilberto Mora, Erik Lira, Luis Romo; Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones

England: Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford; Harry Kane

Keep up with the World Cup standings here.

Mexico vs. England pick, prediction

England face their highest altitude against the plucky co-hosts, and Mexico meet an opponent unlike any they have encountered during the tournament. Whoever wins this one might just go on to win it all. Pick: Mexico 2. England 1 in extra time.

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.

Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.



The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.