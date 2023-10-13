Mexico and Ghana meet in a friendly at Bank of America Stadium this Saturday with El Tri gearing up for next month's Concacaf Nations League knockout stage and the Black Stars eyeing next year's Africa Cup of Nations. Jaime Lozano's Mexicans have drawn with both Australia and Uzbekistan since their Gold Cup win back in July and have a friendly lined up vs. Germany after the Ghana clash. Chris Hughton's men are unbeaten since he took over in March and AFCON qualification was secured against Central African Republic thanks to a late Ernest Nuamah winner after Mohamed Kudus' equalizer. To stay unbeaten before heading to Ivory Coast would be a big boost for the Ghanaians in early 2024.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 14 | 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, U.S.

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, U.S. TV: Univision

Univision Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fubo (try for free) Odds: Mexico -150; Draw: +260; Ghana +350

Team news

Mexico: Ramon Juarez and Julio Gonzalez will hoping to feature and debut while captain Guillermo Ochoa could make his 146th appearance for El Tri. Raul Jimenez is now in the 100 appearances or more list and will aim to keep his international hot streak going against Ghana.

Potential Mexico XI: Ochoa; K Alvarez, Sepulveda, Vasquez, Angulo; E Alvarez, Pineda; Alvarado, Rodriguez, Huerta; Jimenez.

Ghana: Abdul Fatawu Hamidu could debut while Thomas Partey iis also expected to build up his fitness ahead of returning to full action with Arsenal. Kudus is in his stride for West Ham United and should feature heavily again this international break for the Black Stars.

Potential Ghana XI: Alt-Zigi; Seidu, Aidoo, Djiku, Rahman; Samed, Partey; Bukari, Kudus, J Ayew; Williams.

Prediction

Mexico should just about shade it but Ghana are a tough team to beat of late so a score draw would not be a huge surprise. Expect a few goals but any winner will likely be by a narrow margin only. Pick: Mexico 2, Ghana 2.