Mexico vs. Haiti: Gold Cup semifinal prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
El Tri are the favorites to move on to Sunday's final
CONCACAF Gold Cup favorite Mexico takes on Cinderella Haiti on Tuesday in the semifinals of the tournament, with a spot in the final on the line. The winner takes on the winner of United States vs. Jamaica on Sunday in the title game. Haiti is coming off an epic comeback over Canada, winning 3-2 after tailing 2-0. Meanwhile, Mexico edged Costa Rica in penalty kicks, 5-4, to make the semis.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Haiti
- Date: Tuesday Jul 2
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Nissan Stadium; Nashville
- TV channel: FS1 and Univision
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Mexico -1.5 (-135) | Haiti +1.5 (+115) | O/U: 2.5
Storylines
Mexico: El Tri should have won the game in regulation had it not been for the blown call resulting in a penalty kick. It was a foul, but it was clearly outside the box. They hung on but could have cruised in regulation. Twenty-two chances only saw five go on frame. After averaging over four goals a game in the group stage, the attack struggled but should feel good about bouncing back against an undisciplined defense.
Haiti: Momentum is everything for the Haitians right now. They looked down and out against Canada, but three goals in the second half did the job. They outplayed Canada but nearly let them draw level. Against Mexico, the focus will have to be defense or they could get ran off the field. Teamwork and patience is a must.
Mexico vs. Haiti prediction
El Tri improve on the Costa Rica game, create more in attack and finish off Haiti in regulation.
Pick: Mexico 3, Haiti 0
