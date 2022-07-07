Teams looking for bounce-back performances square off on Thursday evening as Mexico faces Haiti in the 2022 Concacaf W Championship. The Mexican side is coming off of a hard-fought loss to Jamaica, which ended in 1-0 final despite Mexico's best efforts. Meanwhile, Haiti is coming off of a 3-0 loss to the tournament favorite USWNT, surrendering two goals to international star Alex Morgan in the first half and the game-winner to Midge Purce in the 84th minute. With both sides hungry for their first win in tournament play, this promises to be a very entertaining match. You can stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico is set for 10 p.m. ET

How to watch Mexico vs. Haiti

Mexico vs. Haiti date: Thursday, July 7

Mexico vs. Haiti time: 10 p.m. ET

Mexico vs. Haiti streaming: Paramount+

Concacaf W Championship picks for Mexico vs. Haiti

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Mexico vs. Haiti picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 106-79 in his last 185 soccer picks, returning over $2,800 for $100 bettors.

For Mexico vs. Haiti, Sutton is picking Mexico to win by a final score of 2-1. The expert sees home field advantage playing at Estadio BBVA on Thursday, and thinks that will be the tipping point to get them their first win in the tournament.

This isn't to say that the Haitian side doesn't have a lot of offensive fight. They generated seven shots in their previous match against the United States and caught some bad luck when a penalty kick rung off the post. However, Mexico is better when it comes to maintaining possession, and was the better team in that category when it controlled the ball 66 percent of the time against Jamaica. This will be a close game, but the expert believes Mexico has the upper hand. Stream the match now here.

