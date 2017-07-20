Mexico vs. Honduras live stream info, TV channel: How to watch El Tri in Gold Cup online

The Mexico national team is two wins away from making yet another Gold Cup final, but Honduras stands in its way on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix, Arizona

TV: FS1 and Univision Deportes

Stream: fuboTV and Fox Sports Go

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Mexico to win - 3/5

Draw - 11/4

Honduras to win - 5/1

Prediction

Neither team has been overly impressive in this tournament, and Mexico is the favorite here. After a shaky group stage, El Tri puts it together and builds momentum. Mexico 2, Honduras 0.