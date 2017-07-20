Mexico vs. Honduras live stream info, TV channel: How to watch El Tri in Gold Cup online
The Mexicans are expected to advance past against the scrappy Hondurans
The Mexico national team is two wins away from making yet another Gold Cup final, but Honduras stands in its way on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m.
Where: Phoenix, Arizona
TV: FS1 and Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV and Fox Sports Go
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
Mexico to win - 3/5
Draw - 11/4
Honduras to win - 5/1
Prediction
Neither team has been overly impressive in this tournament, and Mexico is the favorite here. After a shaky group stage, El Tri puts it together and builds momentum. Mexico 2, Honduras 0.
