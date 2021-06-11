Six days after losing a dramatic match to the United States in the CONCACAF Nations League final, Mexico will try to return to its winning ways on Saturday when El Tri squares off against Honduras in a friendly at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Mexico lost 3-2 in extra time after Christian Pulisic drew and converted a penalty kick late in the contest and El Tri's Andres Guardado failed to match Pulisic with a penalty kick of his own. Saturday's match is one of three friendlies for Mexico before it participates in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Mexico as the -187 money-line favorite (risk $187 to win $100) in the latest Mexico vs. Honduras odds. Meanwhile, Honduras is the +550 underdog and a draw is priced at +300. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Honduras vs. Mexico picks, be sure to check out the international soccer predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's soccer guru Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. He has generated more than $18,200 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has set his sights on Mexico vs. Honduras. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are several odds and trends for Honduras vs. Mexico:

Mexico vs. Honduras spread: Mexico -1.5 (+138)

Mexico vs. Honduras Over/Under: 2.5

Mexico vs. Honduras money line: Mexico -187, Honduras +550, Draw +300

MEX: El Tri are 21-3-3 under manager Gerardo Martino

HON: Los Catrachos are 6-3-4 in their last 13 matches

Why you should back Mexico



El Tri has been formidable since Gerardo Martino took over as manager. Since January 2019, Mexico is 21-3-3 under Martino and has risen from No. 17 in the FIFA World Ranking to No. 11. El Tri has not lost consecutive matches since November 2018.

In addition, Mexico has dominated the recent series between the two sides. Since 2014 El Tri have won four of the last seven meetings and have drawn twice. In all but one of those matches, Mexico did not allow a goal to Honduras.

Why you should back Honduras

Los Catrachos have a dangerous goal scorer in Alberth Elis. A 25-year-old forward for Boavista, Elis scored an important goal in Honduras' penalty shootout victory over Costa Rica in the CONCACAF Nations League third place game. With Elis leading the way, Los Catrachos are 6-3-4 in their last 13 games and have scored in 10 of their last 11 matches.

In addition, Honduras faces a Mexico team that has little incentive on Saturday. After this friendly, El Tri has two more friendlies scheduled against Panama (June 30) and Nigeria (July 3) before playing in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Martino could very well use Saturday's match as an opportunity to rest Mexico's key players after Saturday's grueling final and get younger guys some experience.

How to make Mexico vs. Honduras picks

Green has broken down this matchup, and while he's leaning over the total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side. That pick is only available on SportsLine.

So who wins Honduras vs. Mexico? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Mexico vs. Honduras money line has all the value, all from the soccer expert who has generated over $18,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and find out.