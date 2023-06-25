Mexico are trying to return to the top of the heap as they open up Concacaf Gold Cup play Sunday with a match against Honduras in Houston. Mexico have won the Gold Cup eight times since the 1991 inaugural tournament – and won the Concacaf Championship three times before that. But the USMNT beat El Tri in the 2021 Gold Cup final and also defeated them 3-0 in a Nations League semifinal two weeks ago. The Mexicans have had a rough several months, and most teams are missing some key pieces for this tournament, but they hope to make a statement. Honduras last played a competitive match on March 28, a 4-1 Nations League group-stage loss to eventual runner-up Canada.

Kickoff at NRG Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET. Mexico are -240 favorites (risk $240 to win $100), with Honduras the +700 underdogs, in Caesars Sportsbook latest Mexico vs. Honduras odds. A draw is priced at +305, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Honduras vs. Mexico picks, you need to see the Gold Cup predictions from proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.45 units), FA Cup (+3.07) and EFL Cup (+3.64).

Now, Green has broken down the Mexico vs. Honduras matchup from every angle and just locked in his 2023 Gold Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Honduras vs. Mexico:

Mexico vs. Honduras spread: Mexico -1.5 (+130)

Mexico vs. Honduras over/under: 2.5 goals

Mexico vs. Honduras money line: Mexico -240, Honduras +700, Draw +305

MEX: El Tri have 10 clean sheets in the past 11 meetings

HON: Honduras have scored nine goals in their past 16 games

Mexico vs. Honduras picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back Mexico

El Tri made the 2022 World Cup, and while they failed to get out of the group stage for the first time since 1978, they remain among Concacaf's teams to beat. Their only loss in Qatar was a 2-0 setback to eventual champ Argentina. They tied for second in the group with Poland but allowed one more goal to lose the tiebreaker. Mexico have scored in six of seven matches in 2023, the only exception the loss to the Americans. They rebounded with a 1-0 victory against Panama in the Nations League third-place match.

The Mexicans don't have their premier roster in place for this event but have more talent than Honduras. Strikers Henry Martin and Santiago Gimenez and midfielders Uriel Antuna and Orbelin Pinedo are all capable scorers. Martin led Liga MX in both goals (24) and assists (10) during the 2022-23 seasons with Club America. Antuna scored eight goals with Cruz Azul, and Pineda had nine goals with AEK Athens. Gimenez was fourth in the Dutch Eredivisie with 15 goals for Feyenoord. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Honduras

Los Catrachos have shown they are capable of pulling an upset. They knocked off Canada 2-1 in the teams' first meeting in Nations League group play. Their last victory against Mexico was a 3-2 triumph in 2018 World Cup qualifying in October 2017. Alberth Ellis scored one of those goals and has 12 in 58 international matches. Jerry Bengtson, the top scorer with 22 goals, is 36 years old but has 103 goals over the past six seasons as captain of CD Olimpia in Honduras.

Before the loss to Canada to bow out of the Nations League, Honduras knocked off El Salvador 1-0 in a friendly. Their previous two friendlies were a hard-fought 1-0 loss to Qatar and a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia in October. Jorge Benguche scored his third goal in nine matches with the national team late in the loss to Canada. Seven Honduras players play club with C.D. Olimpia, so they should all be on the same page. See which team to pick here.

How to make Mexico vs. Honduras picks

Green has broken down the Mexico vs. Honduras match from every angle, and he is leaning under on the goal total. He also provides two confident best bets, including one offering a plus-money payout, and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his 2023 Gold Cup picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So, who wins Honduras vs. Mexico in Sunday's Concacaf Gold Cup group-stage match, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Mexico vs. Honduras, all from the European soccer expert who knows the sport inside and out, and find out.