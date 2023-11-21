Honduras attempt to pull off an enormous upset when they visit Mexico for the second leg of their 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal tie on Tuesday. After going 2-1-1 during group play, Honduras posted a stunning 2-0 home victory on Friday in the first leg. Mexico, who did not participate in the group stage as a result of being one of the top-four squads in the Concacaf rankings, reached the semifinals in each of the first two installments of the competition and advanced to the final of the inaugural event in 2019-20.

Kickoff at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. El Tri are -550 favorites (risk $550 to win $100) in the latest Mexico vs. Honduras odds, while the Hondurans are +1000 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +500 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Honduras vs. Mexico picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Now, Eimer has broken down Mexico vs. Honduras from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Honduras vs. Mexico:

Mexico vs. Honduras money line: Mexico -550, Honduras +1000, Draw +500

Mexico vs. Honduras over/under: 2.5 goals

Mexico vs. Honduras spread: Mexico -2.5 (+135)



MEX: El Tri have won just one of their last four Nations League matches (1-1-2)

HON: The Hondurans have a plus-9 goal differential in the competition

Why you should back Mexico

El Tri have been mainstays in the semifinal round of Concacaf tournaments, making 11 consecutive appearances since last missing out during the 2005 Gold Cup. The club has been unbeatable at Estadio Azteca for about a decade, as it hasn't lost there since dropping a 2-1 decision to Honduras in 2013. Winger Uriel Antuna has netted four goals for the national team this year and entered this competition with a three-game scoring streak.

The 26-year-old Antuna is tied for the lead in goals with the national team in 2023 with Raul Jimenez, who is looking to move up on Mexico's all-time list. The forward is in search of his 34th goal with the national team, which will tie him with Carlos Hermosillo for fifth place. The 32-year-old Jimenez has gone two matches without a goal after recording four over a three-game stretch. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Honduras

The Hondurans are coming off their first victory in a Concacaf quarterfinal match since defeating Costa Rica 1-0 in the 2013 Gold Cup. Their win on Friday marked the first time they both converted against and defeated Mexico since October 2017, as they were outscored 11-0 in their previous four meetings. Honduras have posted four consecutive clean sheets and allowed a total of one goal over their last six contests, including an international friendly against Guatemala prior to the start of Nations League play.

Anthony Lozano and Bryan Rochez both made it back-to-back games with a goal on Friday, with the former opening the scoring in the 30th minute and the latter capping it in the 72nd. The 30-year-old Lozano is tied for 10th in the Nations League with three goals while Luis Palma shares second place with three assists. Midfielder Edwin Rodriguez has been a key offensive contributor as he has converted twice and notched a pair of assists. See which team to pick here.

