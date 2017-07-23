Mexico vs. Jamaica live stream info, TV channel: How to watch El Tri in Gold Cup online

The United States awaits the winner of Sunday's Gold Cup semifinal between Mexico and Jamaica in the Rose Bowl. A rematch of the 2015 Gold Cup final which Mexico won, the two played in this tournament's group stage and that finished 0-0. But one has to win here and move on to Wednesday's final.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Pasadena, California

TV: FS1 and Univision Deportes

Stream: fuboTV and

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Mexico to win - 8/15

Draw - 13/5

Jamaica to win - 13/2

Prediction

Mexico sets up the dream final, putting this one away in the second half. Mexico 2, Jamaica 0.