Mexico vs. Jamaica live stream info, TV channel: How to watch El Tri in Gold Cup online
The winner moves on to face the United States in the final on Wednesday
The United States awaits the winner of Sunday's Gold Cup semifinal between Mexico and Jamaica in the Rose Bowl. A rematch of the 2015 Gold Cup final which Mexico won, the two played in this tournament's group stage and that finished 0-0. But one has to win here and move on to Wednesday's final.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Pasadena, California
TV: FS1 and Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV and
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
Mexico to win - 8/15
Draw - 13/5
Jamaica to win - 13/2
Prediction
Mexico sets up the dream final, putting this one away in the second half. Mexico 2, Jamaica 0.
