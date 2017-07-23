Mexico vs. Jamaica live stream info, TV channel: How to watch El Tri in Gold Cup online

The winner moves on to face the United States in the final on Wednesday

The United States awaits the winner of Sunday's Gold Cup semifinal between Mexico and Jamaica in the Rose Bowl. A rematch of the 2015 Gold Cup final which Mexico won, the two played in this tournament's group stage and that finished 0-0. But one has to win here and move on to Wednesday's final. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Pasadena, California
TV: FS1 and Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV and 
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Mexico to win - 8/15
Draw - 13/5
Jamaica to win - 13/2

Prediction

Mexico sets up the dream final, putting this one away in the second half. Mexico 2, Jamaica 0. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories