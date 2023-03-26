2023 Concacaf Nations League action continues on Sunday when Mexico hosts Jamaica on Paramount+. Mexico has put their disappointing end to the World Cup behind them and are coming off a 2-0 victory against Suriname on Thursday in Group A play. Meanwhile, Jamaica are looking to get back in the win column after recording two losses and a scoreless draw over their last three matches. When these sides last met back in June 2022, they ended with a 1-1 draw. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for your first week and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City is set for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Mexico vs. Jamaica odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Mexico as the -310 favorites (risk $310 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Jamaica listed as the +950 underdogs. A draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Jamaica vs. Mexico

Mexico vs. Jamaica date: Sunday, March 26

Mexico vs. Jamaica time: 8 p.m. ET

Mexico vs. Jamaica live stream: Paramount+

Concacaf Nations League picks for Jamaica vs. Mexico

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 70-53-2 on all his soccer picks since the World Cup, returning more than 18 units of profit. Anybody following him is way up.

For Mexico vs. Jamaica, Eimer is going Over 2.5 total goals. With Suriname in the cellar of Group A with just one point, the group comes down to these two sides. Mexico lead the group with seven points, while Jamaica have five with one game remaining in group play.

Jamaica must go for the win if they hope to finish atop the group standings. That should open up the field, giving both teams an opportunity to find the score sheet. Goals have also been plentiful for these teams thus far in Nations League play. Jamaica have found the net five times, with Mexico tallying six goals.

"Both sides have a plethora of strong attacking power, with Mexico featuring Gimenez from Feyenoord and Jamaica featuring Michail Antonio from West Ham," Eimer told SportsLine. "I expect to see goals in this game even if the books do not." Stream the game here.

