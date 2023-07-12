It should be quite a showdown on Wednesday when Jamaica and Mexico square off at Allegiant Stadium with a spot in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup final on the line. Mexico have long been the class of Concacaf, though the USMNT are gaining quickly, and Jamaica have been a constant thorn in the side of the top teams. Now the Jamaicans come in unbeaten in this tournament, with three victories since a 1-1 draw with the Americans to open the 2023 Gold Cup. Mexico dominated their first two games before losing a meaningless group finale 1-0 to Qatar. The Reggae Boyz beat Guatemala 1-0 on Sunday in the 2023 Gold Cup quarterfinals, while Mexico defeated Costa Rica 2-0. El Tri have won a record eight Gold Cup titles, while Jamaica have lost in the final twice (2015 and '17).

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Mexico are -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Jamaica vs. Mexico odds, while the Reggae Boyz are +470 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Jamaica vs. Mexico spread: Mexico -0.5 (-160)

Jamaica vs. Mexico over/under: 2.5 goals

Jamaica vs. Mexico money line: Jamaica +470, Mexico -160, Draw +250

JAM: Jamaica have scored multiple goals three times in their past 10 games

MEX: El Tri have scored at least twice in seven of their past 11 matches

El Tri have a ton of experience and have had much success in this event, and they got off to a flying start to this edition. Mexico defeated Honduras 4-0 and Haiti 3-1 to seize control of the group. That gave interim manager Jaime Lozano a chance to rest players in a 1-0 loss to Qatar. The result belies how that match played out, as El Tri completely dominated. They held the ball for 77% of the game and had a massive 25-1 advantage in shots, putting six on target. Qatar scored on their only attempt.

Orbelin Pineda and Erick Sanchez both scored in the victory against Costa Rica, and they should continue pacing the attack along with Henry Martin. Santiago Gimenez has five goals in just 15 international matches, and the 22-year-old can provide a spark off the bench. Guillermo Ochoa, 37, is the unquestioned leader, and the goalkeeper and captain can still make the big saves.

The Reggae Boyz aren't lacking for firepower, with a quartet of English Premier League players leading the way. West Ham's Michail Antonio, 33, and Fulham's Bobby Decordova-Reid, 30, are the versatile veterans of the group. Everton's Demarai Gray and Leon Bailey of Aston Villa bring plenty of pace. Bailey scored twice against Trinidad and Tobago, and Bailey is among the nine other Jamaica goal-scorers in the tournament. The Reggae Boyz have an 11-2 advantage in goals.

The defense has had some hiccups, but it was able to hold the USMNT to just one goal and four shots on target despite yielding 68% possession. Andre Blake is a three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and helped lead the Philadelphia Union to the MLS Cup final last season. The Jamaicans also have some experience on the back line, with three players holding at least 50 caps.

