Copa America is officially underway with Lionel Messi and Argentina getting the party started with a 2-0 win over Canada. Now Group B joins the party with Mexico and Jamaica set to square off at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on Saturday. The Concacaf rivals will meet for the 29th time and El Tri leads the all-time series (20W-5D-3L) against the Reggae Boyz. The two sides faced each other last summer during the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, where Mexico defeated Jamaica 3-0.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming match:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, June 22

Saturday, June 22 Time: 9 p.m.

9 p.m. Place: NRG Stadium -- Houston, TX

NRG Stadium -- Houston, TX TV: Fox Sports 1, TUDN, Univision

Fox Sports 1, TUDN, Univision Stream: Fox Sports

Storylines

Mexico: Head coach Jimmy Lozano is leaning into the next generation of players for El Tri during Copa America. Memo Ochoa, Raul Jimenez, and Chucky Lozano were each purposeful omissions from the roster, and the manager has been vocal about utilizing the tournament as crucial prep ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mexico is considered a favorite of Group B, but it's a collection of teams where anyone could be considered a front-runner.

It's likely that 26-year-old Edson Alverez, Mexico's most-capped player this tournament, will help anchor the midfield. The West Ham player will try to open things up with 23-year-old Feyenoord forward Santiago Giménez, on the attacking line.

Jamaica: The Reggae Boyz are managing extensive off-field issues with their federation as they return for their third attempt at Copa America. This is the first time in eight years that they'll face squads that aren't Concacaf teams, and some rostered players are dealing with injuries, while Leon Blake has been open about his mistreatment by the federation and has flat-out stated he will not play for the national team till issues are resolved.

Still, manager Heimir Hallgrimsson has implemented a style of play for team identity. One that is heavily reliant on defensive organization, and absorbs pressure before striking on quick counters. If healthy, Philadelphia Union's Andre Blake will handle duties in goal, with defender Damion Lowe and midfielders Kasey Palmer and Bobby Decordova-Reid help maintain Jamaica's structure.

Group B table and schedule

Place Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Ecuador 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Venezuela 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 22

Ecuador vs. Venezuela, 6 p.m. on FS1

Mexico vs. Jamaica, 9 p.m. on FS1

June 26

Ecuador vs. Jamaica, 6 p.m. on FS1

Venezuela vs. Mexico, 9 p.m. on FS1

June 30

Mexico vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m. on FS1

Jamaica vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m. on FOX

Prediction

The first match will be the starting point for both teams so expect some feeling each other out before Mexico finally opens things up for a narrow win. Pick: Mexico 2, Jamaica 1