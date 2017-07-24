Mexico vs. Jamaica score, highlights, live updates: Watch El Tri in Gold Cup on TV, stream online

The winner moves on to Wednesday's final

Mexico battles Jamaica on Sunday night in the Gold Cup semifinals, with the winner moving on to Wednesday's final against the United States. Here's how to watch and our live blog of the match.

How to watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Pasadena, California
TV: FS1 and Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV and 
Follow: CBS Sports App

Live blog

