Mexico vs. Jamaica score, highlights, live updates: Watch El Tri in Gold Cup on TV, stream online
The winner moves on to Wednesday's final
Mexico battles Jamaica on Sunday night in the Gold Cup semifinals, with the winner moving on to Wednesday's final against the United States. Here's how to watch and our live blog of the match.
When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Pasadena, California
TV: FS1 and Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV and
Follow: CBS Sports App
Mexico vs. Jamaica preview
The winner moves on to face the United States in the final on Wednesday
