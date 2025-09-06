Mexico have reestablished themselves as kings of Concacaf after winning the Concacaf Nations League and the Gold Cup, but they have more work to do in order to prove that they're ready for the World Cup in 2026. During the 2022 World Cup Mexico failed to advance from the group stage of the tournament for the first time since 1990, when they were banned from participating. You have to go back further to 1978 to find a World Cup that El Tri participated in but failed to get out of the group stage in. But despite their success in getting out of the group, Mexico hasn't made it past the round of 16 since 1986. another dubious streak that they hope to end in a World Cup on home soil.

How to watch Mexico vs. Japan, odds

Date : Saturday, Sep. 6 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Sep. 6 | : 10 p.m. ET Location : Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Mexico +145; Draw +240; Japan +180

Now on their third head coach since 2022, things are stabilizing for El Tri under Javier Aguirre, but like the USMNT, they seek signature victories to show that this growth extends beyond the region. It's always one of the issues plaguing North America. Domination at the top of the region doesn't lead to global success since teams are frequently not battle-tested against the world's best. In the lead up to the World Cup, Mexico are trying to change that with Japan, South Korea, Colombia, and Ecuador on their schedule between now and the end of the October window.

The Samurai Blue are the 17th ranked men's team in the world and are on a four-match unbeaten run after falling to Australia in June. That loss is the only loss that Japan have suffered this calendar year as Hajime Moriyasu has quite a talented squad at his disposal. There's enough in attack to give Mexico plenty of trouble, but even nabbing a draw would show growth for Aguirre's side.

There's always pressure on Mexico to succeed, but it has only risen following their recent performances. Losing to Japan is something that can happen to anyone, but it's not as acceptable for a team like El Tri. Only allowing three goals in Gold Cup play, Mexico's defense has been leading the way, but if someone doesn't step up to join Raul Jimenez in pacing the attack, disappointment may be coming down the line.