Mexico vs. Korea Republic odds, picks, prediction, betting preview, time for 2026 World Cup showdown Thursday

The second round of group stage games are on at the 2026 World Cup on Thursday, and co-hosts Mexico are one of the sides looking to maintain momentum after a strong opening match. El Tri face Korea Republic at 9 p.m. at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico, and the teams are tied atop Group A after both won their openers. Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 in the tournament kickoff match in Mexico City last Thursday, and the Koreans took a 2-1 victory against Czechia later that night.

The latest Mexico vs. Korea Republic odds at FanDuel list El Tri as +100 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with South Korea priced at +300 and a draw +230. The Over/Under for total match goals is 2.5 (Over +138, Under -170).

Those looking to bet on soccer, including Thursday's Mexico vs. Korea Republic showdown or any other World Cup 2026 match, need to see what soccer expert Jim Holliman has to say. Holliman is a writer and editor who finished the 2022-23 Champions League season with a 23-14 record (+7.82) and was 25-17 (+5.27) on UCL picks in 2023-24. He is 4-4 on World Cup picks so far, hitting three anytime goalscorers.

Anyone following his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen some huge returns. For more 2026 World Cup coverage and picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model and our other experts have to say.

Mexico vs. Korea Republic betting odds

Mexico vs. Korea Republic money line: Mexico +100, Draw +230, Korea Republic +300 Mexico vs. Korea Republic Over/Under: 2.5 goals (Over +138, Under -170) Bet Mexico vs. Korea Republic on FanDuel: Click here for the latest FanDuel promo code

Mexico vs. Korea Republic betting preview

El Tri got off to a rollicking start at Estadio Azteca last Thursday, getting goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez in a match that featured three red cards. Hwang In-beom and Oh Hyeon-gyu scored for South Korea in their triumph against Czechia, and the Koreans are playing in their 11th consecutive World Cup.

The Taeguk Warriors are looking to reach the Round of 16 for the fourth time in their past seven appearances. They kicked off 2026 with losses to Ivory Coast (4-0) and Austria (1-0) but have outscored their past three opponents 8-1. Mexico had advanced out of the group stage in seven straight World Cups before failing to do so in 2022. El Tricolor are unbeaten in 10 matches in 2026 with eight victories and two draws, with those coming against fellow World Cup squads Portugal and Belgium.

Mexico are ranked 13th in the world and did not need to qualify as co-hosts, while South Korea are 21st in the world rankings and earned their spot as a group winner in Asian Football Confederation qualifying. They went 6-4-0 in their group, outscoring their opponents 20-7.

Mexico dominated their opener, outshooting South Africa 16-3 (5-2 on target) and holding 61% possession. Jimenez scored his 47th goal in 125 matches with the national team. The 35-year-old has 41 goals and six assists in his three seasons with Fulham in the English Premier League. The striker has an excellent support system that includes Quinones, who was one of the best players on the pitch in the opener, as well Roberto Alvarado up front and Alvaro Fidalgo and Erik Lira in midfield.

Quinones limped off late in the opener but is expected to start. It would be bad news for El Tri if he isn't fully fit. Reports are 17-year-old Gilberto Mora will get a start in midfield after playing 25 minutes in the first match, and how he handles the pressure against the experienced Korea side could have a big impact on Thursday's result.

Johan Vasquez, who plays in Serie A with Genoa, anchors the back line in in front of goalkeeper Raul Rangel, usually alongside Cesar Montes, who was given a straight red against South Africa. Montes will have to sit out at least this game on a disciplinary suspension. West Ham star and captain Edson Alvarez didn't play in the opener but is near full fitness after ankle surgery and could play alongside Vasquez .

The South Koreans are led by veteran and former English Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min, who scored 127 goals in 10 seasons at Tottenham before joining LAFC in MLS ahead of the 2025 season. The 33-year-old is two shy of the all-time national-team record with 56 goals in 145 matches.

The Taeguk Warriors also have a strong young core to support their star, including 25-year-olds Oh and Lee Kang-in, as well as Lee Tae-seok and Lee Han-beom, both 23. Lee Jae-sung, 33, is second on the team behind Son in international appearances and plays an immense role on both ends of the pitch.

South Korea are adept at defending and waiting for their chance to strike, but they also have the skill to cause problems around the box. Son isn't quite the player he was with Spurs, but he is at his best with the national team and knows his countrymen are counting on him. With Son and a strong supporting cast -- and with South Korea expected to display far more discipline than South Africa showed on the first day -- the Taeguk Warriors are a serious threat to the co-hosts.

Mexico vs. Korea Republic best bets

Korea Republic double chance (-135 at FanDuel)

Over 2.5 goals (+136 at FanDuel)

Korea Republic double chance

Mexico looked excellent against South Africa but this is not South Africa, and the well-drilled Koreans always put up a spirited fight. They fought back for a 2-1 victory against Czechia in the opener after being down 1-0 midway through the second half. These teams faced off in a friendly back in September and it ended 2-2. I'm expecting something similar here. El Tri will have the crowd behind them again, but it won't have the same juice as it did at Azteca last week. They are unbeaten in 2026 but were held to draws against the two strongest teams they played and finished 2025 on an 0-4-2 slide. South Korea are definitely no pushovers, and I think they can win this one.

Over 2.5 goals

As noted above, I'm expecting a 2-2 draw or even a 2-1 Korea Republic victory. These sides also faced off in the group stage at the 2018 World Cup, when Mexico beat South Korea 2-1. Both teams showed last week that they can score goals and with the Mexico back line a little mixed up, the Koreans could take advantage. They are dangerous on the counter-attack and if El Tri get too aggressive -- which is possible (maybe even likely) with the crowd propelling them -- Son Heung-Min and and Lee Kang-in have the pace to make them pay. I also like Son to score or assist (+160) but not enough to make it an official play.