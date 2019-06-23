Mexico vs. Martinique: Gold Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Mexico is 2-0-0 so far in the cup

Mexico will play its last group stage game at the 2019 Gold Cup on Saturday as El Tri looks to win Group A against Martinique . Mexico is 2-0-0 in the tournament so far with 10 goals scored and just one conceded, while Martinique is 1-0-1, coming off a 3-0 win against Cuba.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Martinique

  • Date: Sunday, June 23
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte
  • TV channel: FS1 and Univision
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Odds: Mexico -3 (-110) | Martinique +3 (-110) | O/U: 4

Storylines

Mexico: Tata Martino could afford to rest a couple guys here if he chooses as they could lose in a blowout and still win the group due to their superior goal differential to that of Canada. Expect Mexico to have a couple guys sit but still perform.

Martinique: After beating Cuba, Martinique finds itself in need of a result to move on. A draw would be enough as long as Canada doesn't beat Cuba, but it's likely they'll need a win over Mexico to advance. A tall task that is viewed as nearly impossible. 

Mexico vs. Martinique prediction

Mexico rests some key players and still cruises into the next round.

Pick: Mexico 5, Martinique 0

