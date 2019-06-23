Mexico vs. Martinique: Gold Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Mexico will play its last group stage game at the 2019 Gold Cup on Saturday as El Tri looks to win Group A against Martinique . Mexico is 2-0-0 in the tournament so far with 10 goals scored and just one conceded, while Martinique is 1-0-1, coming off a 3-0 win against Cuba.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Martinique

Date : Sunday, June 23



: Sunday, June 23 Time : 8:30 p.m. ET



: 8:30 p.m. ET Location : Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte



: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte TV channel : FS1 and Univision



: FS1 and Univision Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Mexico -3 (-110) | Martinique +3 (-110) | O/U: 4

Storylines

Mexico: Tata Martino could afford to rest a couple guys here if he chooses as they could lose in a blowout and still win the group due to their superior goal differential to that of Canada. Expect Mexico to have a couple guys sit but still perform.

Martinique: After beating Cuba, Martinique finds itself in need of a result to move on. A draw would be enough as long as Canada doesn't beat Cuba, but it's likely they'll need a win over Mexico to advance. A tall task that is viewed as nearly impossible.

Mexico vs. Martinique prediction

Mexico rests some key players and still cruises into the next round.

Pick: Mexico 5, Martinique 0