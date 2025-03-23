Mexico have the opportunity to win their first Concacaf Nations League title, but they first must face Panama in the final on Sunday on Paramount+. Mexico should be full of confidence after defeating Canada 2-0 in the semi-final round. Meanwhile, Panama will hope their luck hasn't run out after defeating the heavily favored USMNT in the other semi-final match. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The latest Mexico vs. Panama odds list Mexico as the -220 favorites (risk $220 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Panama as the +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.



How to watch Panama vs. Mexico

Mexico vs. Panama date: Sunday, March 23

Mexico vs. Panama time: 9:30 p.m. ET









Concacaf Nations League final picks for Mexico vs. Panama

Before you tune in to Sunday's final match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

For Mexico vs. Panama, Green is backing Mexico to win to nil for a +160 payout (risk $100 to win $160). El Tri have been at a disadvantage playing against a strong USMNT side in the last few Nations Leagues, and they have a better chance at victory going up against the Panamanians.



Mexico dominates the head-to-head, winning 13 of 15 meetings against Los Canaleros dating back to 2013 and drawing in the other two matches. When these teams last met in the Nations League semifinals a year ago, El Tri secured a comfortable 3-0 victory thanks to goals from Edson Álvarez, Julian Quiñones and Orbelín Pineda.



Meanwhile, the Panamanians are still dealing with a plethora of injuries that has decimated their starting XI. They were fortunate to get a goal past the USMNT on Thursday, but it could be difficult for lightning to strike again -- especially since they have been clean-sheeted by Mexico in four straight meetings.



"Mexico have a much stronger starting XI and greater strength in depth, and they also have a superb record against Panama, so they should grind out a relatively low-scoring win on Sunday," Green told SportsLine.





