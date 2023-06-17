No one wants to play in a third place game when a better performance could've seen these teams play for the Concacaf Nations League title, but in a weird turn of events, each team needs a victory for different reasons. For Mexico, things couldn't be going much worse only five games into Diego Cocca's tenure with him not being able to settle on a lineup and conceding five goals to the United States during their two games played so far. El Tri has been in a slow spiral for a while, but Cocca is hastening that while their closest rivals move further and further ahead of them.

For Panama, the team has been picking up important results and didn't play badly against Canada. but just weren't able to take chances when needed. If Mexico allows similar chances, it could be an opportunity for Panama to secure an upset that helps push them past teams like Costa Rica in the ever-changing Concacaf hierarchy.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, June 18 | Time : 6 p.m. ET

: Sunday, June 18 | : 6 p.m. ET Location : Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS Sports Golazo Network | Paramount+ Odds: Panama +470; Draw +270; Mexico -160 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Panama: Eric Davis will be suspended for this game after being sent off in the 89th minute against Canada but Panama will still have their chances facing a Mexico team that couldn't put shots on target against the United States. Creating chances wasn't an issue for Panama facing Canada, which will only give the team confidence facing a struggling Mexico team.

Mexico: While it's weird for all the pressure to be on Mexico to win a third place game, there is always pressure on Mexico to win every game and that has only grown with their struggles under Cocca. Lose this game and Mexico could have another coach for the Gold Cup after just hiring this one. Without Cesar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga, Cocca will need to make even more changes to an already unsettled lineup opening Mexico's defense up for more risk.

Prediction

Mexico won't be able to get out of first gear against a Panama team that is getting better by the day leading to an upset in the match. Pick: Panama 1, Mexico 0