Panama are in the Gold Cup final for the first time since 2005 but they'll have a formidable opponent in Mexico when they meet on Sunday night. While interim coach Jaimie Lozano suffered a setback in losing to Qatar, his team bounced back to get past Jamaica while Panama stifled the United States attack to book a spot in the final via penalty kicks.

If they can pull off a victory, Panama can become the first team other than Mexico, the United States or Canada to ever win the Gold Cup.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, July 16 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Sunday, July 16 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FOX | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Mexico -160; Draw +250; Panama +475 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Mexico: Flexibility has kept Mexico's opposition guessing transitioning from a 4-4-2 into a 4-3-3 when in attack. Stout defensively, Mexico won't allow Panama many chances to score but Panama are also physical enough to contain Henry Martin in the box. That will cause Mexico to be creative, something that they have struggled with as of late. If Mexico are able to win this, it will be a step forward for a team that has struggled in international play but there is a long way to go.

Panama: Strength in midfield is the name of the game as Adalberto Carrasquilla and Anibal Godoy are having an excellent tournament shutting down the opposition while also helping spring Panama's attack which could turn the match into a grind. While Mexico has scored goals, they've needed to capitalize on mistakes which Panama have limited so far.

Prediction

Mexico will reclaim the Gold Cup title but it won't be an easy one as Panama pushes them to the brink. Pick: Mexico 2, Panama 1 AET