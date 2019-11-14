Mexico vs. Panama: Nations League live stream, prediction, pick, TV channel, watch online

The Mexican national team continues its CONCACAF Nations League campaign on Friday night in Group B with first place nearly in the bag. Mexico is 2-0-0 in the competition with wins over Panama and Bermuda and takes on Panama again in this one. The central American nation is 1-0-2 so far and has to win here to have a shot of winning the group. Bermuda is in third place with a 1-0-2 record.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Mexico vs. Panama

Date : Friday, Nov. 15



: Friday, Nov. 15 Time : 9 p.m. ET



: 9 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Rommel Fernandez (Panama City, Panama)



: Estadio Rommel Fernandez (Panama City, Panama) TV channel : TUDN



: TUDN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Mexico: El Tri will provide plenty of youth in this one, led by Wolves striker Raul Jimenez who has 22 goals in 79 games for the national team. Keep an eye on LA Galaxy man Uriel Antuna, who has six goals in 11 games and was key in their run to winning the Gold Cup. Guillermo Ochoa in goal gives this team some security at the back with an overall young backline expected to play.

Panama: There should be so much more on the line here if the Panamanians didn't somehow lose 2-0 at home to Bermuda in September. That puts the pressure on here to go forward and get a result, which won't be tricky. Far from the team that made the 2018 World Cup, Panama has just one goal scored in its last two games and lost 3-1 to Mexico last time. They'll need a bit of good fortune to get a win here.

Prediction

El Tri gets off to a slow start but the quality shines in the second half for a comfortable win.

Pick: Mexico 3, Panama 0