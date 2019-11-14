Mexico vs. Panama: Nations League live stream, prediction, pick, TV channel, watch online
El Tri is cruising in the CONCACAF Nations League, and is closing in on winning the group
The Mexican national team continues its CONCACAF Nations League campaign on Friday night in Group B with first place nearly in the bag. Mexico is 2-0-0 in the competition with wins over Panama and Bermuda and takes on Panama again in this one. The central American nation is 1-0-2 so far and has to win here to have a shot of winning the group. Bermuda is in third place with a 1-0-2 record.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Mexico vs. Panama
- Date: Friday, Nov. 15
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Rommel Fernandez (Panama City, Panama)
- TV channel: TUDN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Mexico: El Tri will provide plenty of youth in this one, led by Wolves striker Raul Jimenez who has 22 goals in 79 games for the national team. Keep an eye on LA Galaxy man Uriel Antuna, who has six goals in 11 games and was key in their run to winning the Gold Cup. Guillermo Ochoa in goal gives this team some security at the back with an overall young backline expected to play.
Panama: There should be so much more on the line here if the Panamanians didn't somehow lose 2-0 at home to Bermuda in September. That puts the pressure on here to go forward and get a result, which won't be tricky. Far from the team that made the 2018 World Cup, Panama has just one goal scored in its last two games and lost 3-1 to Mexico last time. They'll need a bit of good fortune to get a win here.
Prediction
El Tri gets off to a slow start but the quality shines in the second half for a comfortable win.
Pick: Mexico 3, Panama 0
-
Tracking teams qualified for Euro 2020
Eight teams have punched their ticket for next summer's tournament, and a bunch more will do...
-
USMNT vs. Canada preview
The U.S. faces a must-win match in Orlando against its neighbors from the north
-
Three keys: USMNT vs. Canada
The U.S. is looking for revenge with plenty at stake on Friday
-
Henry named Impact coach
The World Cup winner is back in the league after coaching in Europe
-
Ibrahimovic bids farewell to Galaxy
The legendary striker has been rumored to continue his career in Europe
-
German player suspended seven matches
Frankfurt plans to appeal the suspension
-
Sounders beat Toronto FC for MLS Cup
The Sounders won their second MLS Cup on Sunday afternoon
-
Liverpool notches huge win vs. Man City
Liverpool just took a big step toward a title