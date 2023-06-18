The 2023 Concacaf Nations League third-place match will see Panama taking on Mexico on Sunday evening on Paramount+. Panama came up short in the semifinals against Canada, while Mexico also fell in that round to the United States. These teams are well-acquainted with one another, having played 14 matches over the last decade. Mexico has dominated during that stretch, winning 10 games, compared to two losses and two draws. Catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for 6 p.m. ET. The latest Mexico vs. Panama odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Mexico as the -165 (bet $165 to win $100) favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Panama as the +490 underdogs. A regulation draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for goals is 2.5.

How to watch Mexico vs. Panama

Mexico vs. Panama date: Sunday, June 18

Mexico vs. Panama time: 6 p.m. ET

Mexico vs. Panama live stream: Paramount+

Concacaf Nations League picks for Mexico vs. Panama

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He was SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022 with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He was also a profitable 24-19 on MLS picks.

For Panama vs. Mexico, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals at a -135 payout. Third-place matches have historically lacked the high level of competition compared to others in a tournament. Oftentimes, back-up players receive more playing time with a championship not at stake, which is something that could take place in this contest. That's compounded with the fact that both squads will already be at less than full strength due to what happened in their respective semifinal matches.

Panama lost Eric Davis to a red card in the semifinal versus Canada, while Mexico lost both Cesar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga to red cards as well against the USMNT. All three players are suspended for Sunday's match, so each team will be at less than 100% and also not have the motivation of a normal game.

Recent results also favor backing the Under. The squads met twice during 2022 World Cup qualifying and both matches featured under 2.5 goals. With all of these factors taken into account, Sutton comfortably backs the Under in Sunday's third-place match. Stream the game here.

