The 2023 Gold Cup Final has Mexico and Panama colliding on Sunday evening. Mexico has been rolling, winners of four of their last five outings. On July 8 in the semifinal, Mexico topped Jamaica 3-0. Meanwhile, Panama recorded a thrilling win over the United States in penalty kicks to advance to the Gold Cup Final 2023.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Mexico as the -160 favorite (risk $160 to win $100) in its latest Mexico vs. Panama odds. Panama is a +475 underdog, a draw is priced at +250, and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before making any Panama vs. Mexico picks, be sure to check out what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He was also a profitable 24-19 on MLS picks.

Now, Sutton has broken down Mexico vs. Panama from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Mexico vs. Panama:

Mexico vs. Panama money line: Mexico -160, Panama +475, Draw +250

Mexico vs. Panama spread: Mexico -0.5 (-160)

Mexico vs. Panama over/under: 2.5 goals

Why you should back Mexico

Mexico has secured eight Gold Cup titles since the tournament began, with the last title coming in 2019. During the past five games in the 2023 Gold Cup, Mexico has played stifling defense, recording a shutout in three matchups. In the semifinal versus Jamaica, Mexico kept the pressure consistent, winning the game 3-0.

Midfielder Luis Romo provides this unit with an assertive scorer. Romo has the skill set to put the ball in the back of the net when given the chance. The 28-year-old has scored two goals in five games, including two goals on June 25 against Honduras. Midfielder Luis Chavez is another reliable offensive threat, scoring two goals during the tournament.

Why you should back Panama

Forward Ismael Diaz has been the go-to offensive option for Panama. Diaz utilizes his powerful right foot to score from any area on the field. The 26-year-old ranks first on the team in goals (4), with all of them coming in the last three games. In the July 8 victory over Qatar, he recorded three goals on seven shots.

Defender Eric Davis does a phenomenal job being physical against opposing offensive players. Davis will force his opponents to make quick decisions due to his tenacity. Additionally, the 32-year-old has solid field vision as a facilitator, leading the group in assists (3). Davis has registered an assist in three of his last four matchups.

How to make Mexico vs. Panama picks

