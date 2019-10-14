Mexico vs. Panana: CONCACAF Nations League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
El Tri won their debut match in the competition
Mexico goes for its second win of the CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday at home against Panama. El Tri crushed Bermuda 5-1 on the road on Friday night in its first match of the competition and can take command of League A's Group B with a win. Panama is 1-0-1, having lost 2-0 to Bermuda in September.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Nations League: Mexico vs. Panama
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 15
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Azteca
- TV channel: TUDN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Mexico: It's hard to be disappointed with a 5-1 win, but letting Bermuda score a goal is something that will drive Tata Martino crazy. It's also perhaps a sign that the defense really needs some work. In the past several months they've conceded four to Argentina and two to Martinique, and part of the problem has been an inability to close attackers down properly. Here's a chance to find some stability at the back, because the talent is there.
Panama: The shocking loss to Bermuda puts this team in a tough spot where it is going to probably need to take four points from Mexico in two games to have any shot at winning the group. Panama is always the underdog against El Tri, and the pace of the Mexicans will be difficult for this aging defense to deal with.
Mexico vs. Panama prediction
Hiving Lozano scores the winner as El Tri move to 2-0-0 in the competition.
Pick: Mexico 3, Panama 0
