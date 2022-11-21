Mexico begin their 2022 World Cup participation on Tuesday when they face Robert Lewandowski and Poland on Matchday 1. In Group C, both look to be vying for second place behind Argentina with Saudi Arabia expected to finish in the cellar. El Tri struggled with consistency in qualifying but did finish ahead of the United States for second place with an 8-4-2 record.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, Nov. 22 | Time : 11 a.m.ET

: Tuesday, Nov. 22 | : 11 a.m.ET Location : Stadium 974 -- Doha, Qatar

: Stadium 974 -- Doha, Qatar TV: Fox and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Fox and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Mexico +175; Draw +200; Poland +175 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: Mexico -0.5 Bet Now

Storylines

Mexico: El Tri are without star Jesus Corona after his long-term leg injury sees him miss the entire tournament. That's a big blow, and this feels like a Mexico team that doesn't have the level of stars as in prior years. But Hirving Lozano is still there, and he's been in good form with Napoli. He'll be tasked with leading this attack, but also keep an eye on how Raul Jimenez does and if a young striker can potentially step up. They will create danger, but the question will be if they have enough of finishing quality to compete in a tricky group.

Craving more World Cup coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more during the big games in Qatar.

Poland: Lewandowski is obviously the superstar in this team, but who can support him? They have a ton of quality at striker but need somebody to be the creative engine. It's a young midfield where Piotr Zielinski will need to step up big time. The team has five midfielders with under 10 career caps for Poland.

Prediction

El Tri surprise and get the first goal, but they cannot deny Lewandowski in the end as the teams split the points. Pick: Mexico 1, Poland 1