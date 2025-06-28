When the 2025 Gold Cup quarterfinals kick off, all eyes will be on a historic first-ever Gold Cup meeting between Concacaf powerhouse Mexico and Asian giants Saudi Arabia in what will be one of the tournament's most intriguing matchups. The intercontinental showdown marks Saudi Arabia's debut as a guest team in the knockout rounds, adding an exciting new dimension to the region's championship.

For Mexico, the pressure is immense. El Tri enter this knockout match as heavy favorites, expected not just to win but to dominate as they pursue their ninth Gold Cup title. The Gold Cup has foiled some of that narrative as games have been narrow for Mexico, and they are coming off a scoreless draw against Costa Rica in the final group stage match.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia arrive in the quarterfinals with nothing to lose and everything to gain, looking to build on their 2022 World Cup performance and show that their guest invitation to the Gold Cup is merited. With a semifinal berth on the line and national pride at stake, this unprecedented meeting between two footballing cultures promises drama, intensity, and perhaps a Gold Cup moment that will be remembered for years to come.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, June 28 | Time : 10:15 p.m. ET

: Saturday, June 28 | : 10:15 p.m. ET Location : State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Mexico -230; Draw +315; Saudi Arabia +655

Last meeting

Mexico have never lost to Saudi Arabia in six previous meetings. Their most recent meeting was the group finale at the 2022 World Cup. Mexico won 2-1 on goals from Henry Martín and Luis Chávez, but both players are absent from the Gold Cup roster, and ultimately, both teams were eliminated in the World Cup group stage, as Mexico needed one more goal to pass Poland in goals scored.

Predicted lineups

Mexico: Luis Malagon; Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo; Roberto Alvarado, Edson Alvarez, Marcel Ruiz, Alexis Vega; Santiago Gimenez, Raul Jimenez

Saudi Arabia: Nawaf Alaqidi; Ali Majrashi, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Abdullah Madu, Boushal; Abdulrahmid, Ali, Al-Aboud; Al-Ahehri, Al-Buraikan, Al-Sahafi

Player to watch

Raul Jimenez, Mexico: He hasn't been the key factor in Mexico's goal scoring; that belongs to Cesar Montes. Four of El Tri's five group stage goals came from set pieces, and Montes scored three of them. Unfortunately, Montes is out on yellow car accumulation, so all eyes will be on Jimenez.

Feras Al-Brikan, Saudi Arabia: He leads the roster with 55 caps and a massive presence for a team missing big names due to the Club World Cup. He's second on the roster in goals scored (11) and leads the team with five shots in the tournament.

Storyline to watch

Favorites vs. Underdog guests: Saudi Arabia finished runners-up to the U.S. in Group D with four points from a win over Haiti and a draw vs Trinidad & Tobago. Making their Gold Cup debut, Saudi Arabia are continuing the Asian confederation's success here. Four of Asia's five Gold Cup participants have now advanced to the knockout stage.

Mexico can be the first country to win consecutive Gold Cup titles since doing so themselves in 2009 and 2011. After winning only one of five Concacaf trophies from 2021 to 2024, Mexico are now the reigning champions in both Concacaf competitions, having won the Nations League in March and the 2023 Gold Cup.

Prediction

This quarterfinal could present some fascinating tactical contrasts. Mexico's possession-based attacking approach against Saudi Arabia's disciplined defensive organization and lethal counterattacks. The match could hinge on whether El Tri's midfielders can unlock a resolute Saudi backline, or if the Asian side's speedy wingers can exploit Mexico's occasionally vulnerable defense. Pick: Mexico 1, Saudi Arabia 0

