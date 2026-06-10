Mexico vs. South Africa live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, predictions, odds and lineups

For a third time in history, the FIFA World Cup arrives on Mexican soil. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will kick off with the opening ceremony and the group stage opener on Thursday at Mexico City Stadium, featuring co-hosts Mexico against South Africa.

When the two sides step into the famous Estadio Azteca, it'll be an opportunity for a new chapter in the long story of the World Cup. Pele lifted the trophy in Mexico City, and Maradona evoked the "Hand of God" before cementing his own glory in 1986. Now there will be a chance to rewrite history while creating new lore.

It'll be the second time the two sides meet in the opening of the World Cup, after facing off during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. El Tri head coach Javier Aguirre and South African manager Hugo Broos will lead the first two teams to square off in the new 48-team format of the competition, as the long journey to the final on July 19 begins. This time, Mexico will have an even bigger chip on their shoulders as tournament hosts.

South Africa will also be motivated, as Broos has already announced his departure after the tournament. The 2026 tournament will be his swan song and mark his final tournament in Mexico, the place where he played his last World Cup as a player 40 years ago. This is South Africa's fourth appearance in the World Cup (1998, 2002, 2010), but they never advanced beyond the group stage.

The energy is high in Mexico and around El Tri camps. The group is in good form heading into matchday one and has a roster with a good mix of veterans, prime players, and young, upcoming talent. In the attack, Raul Jimenez has experience and leadership as the front-line focal point, while Julian Quinones is coming off a solid season in Saudi Arabia. They'll be crucial guidance for younger players Brian Gutierrez and Gilberto Mora if they want to win the group and will face the natural pressure that comes with being the hosts.

Here's how to watch the opening match:

How to watch Mexico vs. South Africa

Date: Thursday, June 11 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Mexico City Stadium -- Mexico City, Mexico

TV: FOX | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Mexico -240; Draw +360; South Africa +800

Mexico vs. South Africa predicted starting lineups

Mexico: Raul Rangel; Israel Reyes, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo, Erik Lira, Roberto Alvarado, Brian Gutierrez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Julian Quinones; Raul Jimenez

South Africa: Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba; Thalente Mbatha, Teboho Mokoena, Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng, Tshepang Moremi; Lyle Foster

Mexico vs. South Africa pick, prediction

It's often said that the first game of the World Cup can be the most difficult. If El Tri want to have a good, maybe even historic tournament, they need to set the tone. A draw as the host nation in the most iconic World Cup stadium won't cut it. Pick: Mexico 2, South Africa 1