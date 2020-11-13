Mexico and South Korea will kick off a pair of friendlies in Austria on Saturday as the two teams meet for the first time since the 2018 World Cup in Russia. South Korea will be participating in their first international match since December of 2019, while Mexico is coming off a pair of friendlies in October.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Nov. 14

: Saturday, Nov. 14 Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location : SC Wiener Neustadt -- Wiener Neustadt, Austria

: SC Wiener Neustadt -- Wiener Neustadt, Austria TV: TUDN USA, Univision | Stream: Fubo.tv

TUDN USA, Univision | Fubo.tv Odds: Mexico +110; Draw 225; +260 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Mexico: El Tri are coming off of a pair of friendlies where they narrowly defeated the Netherlands in a 1-0 win, and had a thrilling 2-2 draw where they came from behind with an equalizer from Diego Lainez. Mexico will welcome back Hirving Lozano after COVID-19 protocols with team Napoli kept him absent from the October friendlies. Long time goalkeeper Memo Ochoa is also returning from a back injury.

South Korea: The national team sadly hasn't seen any action in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They will getting their first international matches this November starting with Mexico. The two teams last faced off against each other in the 2018 World Cup group stage, where they lost against Mexico. South Korea will likely look to Son Heung-min to try and reproduce some of his impressive Tottenham club form on the international stage.

Prediction

A narrow victory for Mexico as they have more pieces of the picture back together. Pick: Mexico 2, South Korea 1