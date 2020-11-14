

Mexico defeated South Korea 3-2 in an international friendly on Saturday. The two teams were playing for the first time since their group stage match in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. El Tri took their time getting on the scoreboard during the first half despite having the more dominant moments of play. Mexico found themselves largely in South Korea's half, getting into dangerous moments thanks slick combination play between Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano, and Jesus Corona -- but most of their early attempts were squandered.

Mexico would pay the price as South Korea opened the goal scoring in the 20th minute with a goal from Hwang Ui-Jo. The first half would close with South Korea carrying a one goal lead despite being out shot nine to two. Lozano's return to the national team line up, Jimenez's top form in Premier League, and Corona's recent Champions League meant Mexico came into the match with high expectations, expectations that they fell short of in the first half despite their dominance.

It took a while but the score line finally caught up to Mexico's performance. Jimenez would finally break through on goal for Mexico in the 67th minute with a perfectly timed tap in after a strong cross from Oberlin Pineda.

Then the flood gates opened. Substitute Uriel Antuna scored Mexico's second goal in the 69th minute, and El Tri made it it 3-1 just a minute later with a top class volley from Carlos Saucedo. South Korea would keep things interesting as they pulled within one, when Kwon Kyung-won scored in the 87th minute but an equalizer was never really in the cards and Mexico's dominance was rewarded with the win.

It was ultimately Mexico's second half flurry in front of goal that was the difference maker, outshooting South Korea 23 to 7, winning the match 3-2. El Tri will face Japan next on Tuesday, Nov. 17.