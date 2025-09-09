Mexico will have another test in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they close out the international window against South Korea on Tuesday. El Tri will face the Taegeuk Warriors at GEODIS Park in Nashville, offering Mexico an opportunity to build off their recent performances. The group is riding high from winning Concacaf competitions this year, but settled for a scoreless draw against Japan on Saturday.

Meanwhile, South Korea is fresh off defeating Mexico's Concacaf rivals. The Taegeuk Warriors defeated the U.S. men's national team, 2-0, and recently qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

How to watch Mexico vs. Japan

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9 | Time: 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 9 | 9 p.m. Location: Geodis Park --Nashville, Tn.

Geodis Park --Nashville, Tn. TV: Univision | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Univision | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Mexico +200; Draw +105; South Korea +240

Opportunity for fringe players

For Mexico, Saturday's draw against Japan was a somewhat underwhelming opportunity when they could have made another statement against global competition. The group is no doubt the undisputed top dogs in Concacaf, but who is El Tri outside of the region?

The friendly against South Korea is a critical audition for any fringe players battling for final spots on the 23-player World Cup roster. Aguirre has stated that the majority of his roster is nearly finalized, but injuries and circumstances happen, and top performances here could make or break a shot at the dream roster. As co-hosts of the upcoming World Cup, pressure will only increase on maintaining top form.

A head-to-head against South Korea will also be a crucial test of overall depth, as Aguirre will need to make adjustments for the absent Cesar Montes. The center back was sent off on a red card during the match against Japan, and was a crucial player for El Tri during the Gold Cup. Johan Vazquez will be a likely starter to slot in his place, and it'll be a huge test for the backline in general.

Managing positional battles against a technical side in South Korea should showcase Mexico's capacity for resolving situational awareness. A win, or high-scoring draw, could not only re-establish momentum but prove an invaluable step in the journey to the World Cup.

Another shot for Hirving Lozano

A long-time feature on Mexico's national team, Hirving Lozano makes his long-awaited return to El Tri after more than a year. The long absence was a significant moment, and the winger was once a key player, but fell out of favor with the national team over the previous year. The winger has nine goals and six assists for MLS's San Diego FC.

His recent form is hard to ignore, but Javier Aguirre's challenge will be how to utilize Lozano if he maintains his performances moving forward. Alexis Vega has been the regular starter on the left, Lozano's traditional role, and Vega's ability to take on defenders adds another layer to Mexico's attack. It's a welcome problem for Aguirre, and a golden chance for Lozano to remind the program why he belongs on the global stage and contribute to a World Cup on home soil.

Prediction

Unlike Japan, this will be game two of the window, which means both sides will have a game under their belt. For South Korea, it was easy work against Concacaf competition, but they won't take Mexico lightly. Both teams score, but it'll feel like more of the same for Mexico to work on things. Pick: Mexico 1, South Korea 2