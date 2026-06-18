Mexico vs. South Korea live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

After winning the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against South Africa, Mexico are back and will meet South Korea on Thursday in Guadalajara. Both sides have won their opening games, as the national team guided by Hong Myung-bo won 2-1 against Czechia with more challenges and will face each other for a key game that can potentially determine a spot in the round of 32 of the tournament.

Mexican striker Raul Jimenez continues to improve his legacy with the Mexican national team, scoring 46 career goals to sit tied for second on Mexico's all-time scoring list. Meanwhile, Julian Quinones made history by scoring the opening goal of the 2026 World Cup, becoming the first player from a CONCACAF nation to net a tournament opener while also arriving as the Saudi Pro League's leading scorer with 33 goals this season. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch Mexico vs. South Korea

Date: Thursday, June 18 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Guadalajara -- Guadalajara, Mexico

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Mexico -100; Draw +226; South Korea +295

Mexico vs. South Korea predicted starting lineups

Mexico: Raul Rangel; Jorge Sanchez, Johan Vasquez, Edson Alvarez, Jesus Gallardo; Alvaro Fidalgo, Erik Lira, Gilberto Mora; Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones, Roberto Alvarado.

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu; Lee Gi-Hyuk, Kim Min-Jae, Lee Han-Beom; Lee Tae-Seok, Paik Seung-Ho, Hwang In-beom, Seol Young-Woo; Lee Kang-in, Jae-Sung Lee; Son Heung-Min.

Keep up with the World Cup standings here!

Mexico vs. South Korea pick, prediction

Mexico had a convincing first match against South Africa and are expected to replicate the success against South Korea, but it won't be as easy as in their debut game. Pick: Mexico 2, South Korea 2.

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.