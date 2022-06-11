The Mexico national soccer team gets its first taste of 2022 Concacaf Nations League action when it host Suriname in a Saturday night matchup. The home team is one of the heaviest favorites in this year's competition, but hasn't played a Nations League game yet and hasn't scored a goal in its last two matches across all competition. On the other hand, visiting Suriname is surprising critics through the first couple of Nations League matches, battling twice against Jamaica for a 1-1 draw and a hard-fought 3-1 loss. With both teams entering Saturday in unexpected form, this is a 2022 Concacaf Nations League match you absolutely won't want to miss. You can stream all the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreón, Coahuila, México is set for 10 p.m. ET. The latest Mexico vs. Suriname odds from Caesars Sportsbook list hosts as the -5000 favorite (risk $5,000 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Suriname is the +5000 underdog, and a draw is priced at +1100. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Mexico vs. Suriname

Mexico vs. Suriname date: Saturday, June 11

Mexico vs. Suriname time: 10 p.m. ET

Concacaf Nations League picks for Mexico vs. Suriname

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Mexico vs. Suriname, Eimer is betting under 5.5 goals to be scored for a -145 payout. Even with Mexico being such an astronomically big favorite, the expert doesn't see them blowing Suriname out since the visitors enter the match off of two gutsy performances against Jamaica.



The expert also points out that Mexico is more of a defense-minded squad and doesn't have to blow out its opponents in order to win.



"We haven't seen a Mexico match have over 3.5 goals since July of last year, in which Mexico beat Nigeria 4 to nil," Eimer told SportsLine. "We also haven't seen a match featuring Mexico go over 5.5 goals since October of 2019 when Mexico played Bermuda. Mexico has always been the type of team under [Gerardo] Martino who win a match 1-0,2-0 or 2-1, or draw 0-0. They are a really solid defensive team who rarely runs up the scoreboard. Even if we see aggressive starters, once they're up 2-0 in this matchup, we shouldn't be surprised to see starters rested and the pace to slow way down."

