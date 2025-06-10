Mexico continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday against Turkiye, marking another competitive friendly as the one year countdown to the North America-set tournament officially begins.

El Tri, one of three host teams for next year's World Cup, are in the final stages of their preparations for the Concacaf Gold Cup, which marks a final chance to win silverware before next year's tournament. Mexico are coming off winning their first-ever Concacaf Nations League title in March, a notable stride in the first months of Javier Aguirre's third spell in charge of the national team.

Tuesday's match against Turkiye marks the second of two pre-Gold Cup friendlies for Mexico, the first of which was a 4-2 loss to Switzerland. Santiago Gimenez scored just his fifth goal for the national team that day, while veteran Angel Sepulveda came off the bench to bag a second for El Tri.

Turikye, meanwhile, traveled to the U.S. in their final international window before their World Cup qualifying campaign in September and target their first trip to the tournament since 2002. Their international break is off to a strong start with a 2-1 win over the U.S. men's national team on Saturday, one in which Arda Guler and Kerem Akturkoglu scored.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch Mexico vs. Turkiye, odds

Date : Tuesday, June 10 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, June 10 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Kenan Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

: Kenan Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: Univision | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Univision | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Mexico +150; Draw +235; Turkiye +170

Last meeting

This will be the first meeting between the senior men's national teams of Mexico and Turkiye.

What Mexico are saying

Saturday's match may have been a friendly, but when El Tri loses, it is never good news in Mexico. The national team has faced plenty of criticism after their defeat to Switzerland, a match in which they were second-best in some ways, notably in attack. Though they played Switzerland even in possession and nearly matched them for shots on target, Mexico only generated 1.11 expected goals from their 10 shots.

Aguirre, in his third spell as Mexico's head coach, accepted the criticism.

"It's never good to lose," he said on Monday, per Goal. "We didn't play well. It was a game with a lot of takeaways - more negatives than positives. But what we can salvage is the effort from Santiago Giménez and Angel Sepulveda. We want people to criticize us - we'll prove what we're capable of at the Gold Cup. There will be rotations against Turkiye; that's what these friendlies are for. We need to be fully prepared."

What Turkiye are saying

Even though World Cup qualifiers are still three months away, those games are top of mind for Turkiye head coach Vincenzo Montella as his group wraps up their trip to the U.S. with Tuesday's friendly against Mexico.

"We need to think of this match as the last match of the season for us," Montella said, according to beIN Sports Turkiye. "We came to the USA with our players who are at the end of the season, but they are in the middle of the season. Our opponent tomorrow is tough, they won the last Concacaf [Nations League]. We are facing a good opponent tomorrow, we want to finish this period well because we want to focus completely on September afterwards. September is very important for us."

That prep could include minutes for young players, who could earn some crucial experiences before World Cup qualifying begins.

"We generally play friendly matches to improve ourselves," Montella said. "We also have young players, two of our players played for the first time in the last match, and maybe we will have players who will play for the first time in this match. I think that there should not be too many changes in general, it should be done in a balanced way, if there is a game plan, I think it would be much better to develop it based on that and evaluate everyone."

Predicted lineups

Mexico: Luis Malagon, Julian Araujo, Cesar Montes, Mateo Chavez, Emilio Lara, Gilberto Mora, Edson Alvarez, Orbelin Pineda, Alexis Vega, Santiago Gimenez, Raul Jimenez

Turkiye: Berke Ozer, Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Samet Akaydin, Yasin Ozcan, Ismail Yuksek, Kaan Ayhan, Oguz Aydin, Arda Guler, Kerim Yildiz, Kerem Akturkoglu

Player to watch

Santiago Gimenez, Mexico: The attack has been an area of focus for some time now for Mexico, with Santiago Gimenez playing himself into a starting role based on his play for European clubs. Between Feyenoord and AC Milan last season, Gimenez scored 26 goals at the club level but this has not necessarily translated to his form with the national team. He only notched his fifth international goal on Saturday but a good run of form this summer could turn the attack from a position of weakness for Mexico to potentially one of strength.

Storyline to watch

World Cup in sight: The World Cup may be a year away – and Turkiye may not even have a post there just yet – but at this point, it is well and truly top of mind for most of the world's national teams. Both sides will undoubtedly use this friendly to tinker with personnel and tactical plans to ensure they are not only at the World Cup but string together an impressive performance when the time comes. The stakes are high for both sides – Mexico not only want to impress as a host nation but will want to make amends for their group stage exit in 2022, while Turkiye are targeting their first trip to the competition since their impressive third place run in 2002.

Prediction

Considering experimentation may be a top priority for both Mexico and Turkiye, it is hard to predict exactly which direction this game could go in. Turkiye's attack may be more equipped to score goals at this point in time, though, especially if Real Madrid's Arda Guler is in the mix. Expect things to tilt in Turkiye's favor in that case. Pick: Mexico 1, Turkiye 2

