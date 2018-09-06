Mexico vs. Uruguay live stream info, TV channel: How to watch El Tri on TV, stream online

A new era of Mexican soccer kicks off on Friday as El Tri takes on talented Uruguay in the team's first match since the departure of Juan Carlos Osorio. Ricardo Ferretti of Tigres is back as interim manager as the federation continues to look for the coach to guide this team into the future.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Mexico vs. Uruguay in the USA

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Mexico vs. Uruguay prediction

Mexico is bringing a youthful squad, including nine players who haven't been capped and no Chicharito Hernandez or Andres Guardado. That alone makes Uruguay the favorite here. The South American side should be able to dominate the middle of the field and take home the victory with its talented attack of Luis Suarez leading the way. Uruguay 3, Mexico 0.