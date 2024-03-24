The USMNT face a tall task when they take on Mexico in the 2024 Concacaf Nations League final on Sunday on Paramount+. Christian Pulisic and company were down 1-0 to an injury-riddled Jamaican side in the semifinals before rallying late for a 3-1 victory. Meanwhile, Mexico were dominant in their own semifinal matchup as they defeated Panama 3-0. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 9:15 p.m. ET. The Mexico vs. USMNT odds list the USMNT as the +111 favorites (risk $100 to win $111) on the 90-minute money line, with Mexico as the +255 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Mexico vs. USMNT date: Sunday, March 24

Mexico vs. USMNT time: 9:15 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on soccer picks over that span.

For Mexico vs. USMNT, Eimer is picking Mexico to win for a +130 payout. The expert acknowledges that the U.S. is the more dominant team on paper. However, he isn't impressed with their current form, especially since they were held without a goal for the majority of their semifinal match by a team that is missing a lot of key players.



Eimer liked how Mexico defended a strong Panama starting XI and how disciplined they looked in the final third, so he is giving them the edge.

"Unless the USA can fix a lot of mistakes and issues in a very short period of time, I'm expecting Mexico to lift the trophy Sunday night," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

