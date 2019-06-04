Mexico vs. Venezuela: 2019 International friendly prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch El Tri online

Tata Martino makes his return to Mercedez-Benz Arena on Wednesday, less than six months after guiding Atlanta United to a victory in MLS Cup 2018. Now the coach of the Mexico national team, this serves as a Gold Cup tune-up for El Tri, while Venezuela prepares for the Copa America where they hope to surprise and make a deep run in Brazil.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Friendly: Mexico vs. Venezuela

Date : Wednesday, June 5



: Wednesday, June 5 Time : 10 p.m. ET



: 10 p.m. ET Location : Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta



: Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta TV channel : UniMas



: UniMas Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Mexico -110 / Venezuela +300 / Draw +250

Storylines

Mexico: There are a lot of questions surrounding Mexico and the Gold Cup, and recent injuries has shifted the United States to perhaps being the slight favorite. No Hirving Lozano means Mexico will be without its best players due to injury, but there is enough talent there to overcome his absence if they limit mistakes.

Venezuela: The Vinotinto have some talent in Atlanta United's Josef Martinez and Torino's Tomas Rincon, but facing Mexico will be a tough task. Perhaps Martinez being comfortable playing there will be a factor, but the result means little. It's more about building chemistry and avoiding injuries.

Prediction

The ball moves fast on that artificial turf, and it takes players a while to get used to it. That's going to result in a ton of created chances for both sides. Mexico takes a 2-0 lead at the half and finishes them off in the second half.

Pick: Mexico 3, Venezuela 2