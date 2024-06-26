Copa America is in full swing, and Group B is still up for grabs on Matchday Two. Mexico and Venezuela will face off at SoFi Stadium in Hollywood Park Wednesday to stake their claim over the group. The dual leaders are coming off opening-day wins. Mexico defeated Jamaica 1-0 on Saturday, while Venezuela delivered a 2-1 upset over their CONMEBOL rivals Ecuador. A win at SoFi Stadium would put either team in the driver's seat toward knockout rounds.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming match:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, June 25 | Time: 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 25 | 9 p.m. Place: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, CA

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, CA TV: Fox Sports 1, TUDN, Univision | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Storylines

Mexico: Head coach Jimmy Lozano and the squad picked up an important three points against Jamaica but it wasn't easy. The group was rattled at the loss of Edson Alvarez early in the match with an apparent hamstring injury but rallied to get on the board later for a lone-goal victory. Now they'll likely be without Alvarez for the remainder of the group stage, and possibly the tournament, Lozano and his squad will need to show they can respond to adversity, and forward Santiago Giménez has got to live up to the pressure for the team to be successful.

Venezuela: The Venezuelans had a second-half surge against Ecuador in their opening game. They frustrated the opposition early with good goalkeeping by Rafael Romo and a player advantage after Ecuador captain Enner Valencia left the pitch on a red card. Adjustments by head coach Fernando Batista were key, as Eduard Bello and Jhonder Cadiz subbed into the game and led the team to victory. If they can be patient and not concede on transition, they'll do well against Mexico.

Group B table and schedule

Place Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Mexico 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 2 Venezuela 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 3 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 4 Jamaica 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

June 22

Ecuador 1, Venezuela 2

Mexico 1, Jamaica 0

June 26

Ecuador vs. Jamaica, 6 p.m. on FS1

Venezuela vs. Mexico, 9 p.m. on FS1

June 30

Mexico vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m. on FS1

Jamaica vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m. on FOX

Prediction

The first match of a group stage is always the most difficult, so maybe that means we're all in for a bit of chaos during matchday two and a good old-fashioned draw. Pick: Mexico 1, Venezuela 1