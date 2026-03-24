The official World Cup may not begin until June, but Mexico's hosting job kicks off this week when Monterrey and Guadalajara serve as the sites for the FIFA interconfederation playoffs. These playoffs will determine two of the final six places at the tournament, as New Caledonia, Jamaica, DR Congo, Bolivia, Suriname, and Iraq are split into two paths to secure their spots.

While there's immense stress on players carrying these burdens and on nations like Iraq, which has had to navigate closed airspace in its region to get here, there's also the operational challenge of getting two cities World Cup-ready more than three months before the other 14 host nations. From stadium preparedness to ensuring they're ready for the influx of global fans, Ainara Zatarain, the Director of Operations for Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, was able to offer insight into that process.

"It's going to be like two games that we are going to have to prepare for the World Cup. So it's going to be like two games for doing some scenarios the same as the World Cup," Zatarain said. "Understanding that, we are preparing everything ...to be prepared for March. And for the World Cup, it's going to be just so simple to transition it."

From security, as more areas around the stadium need to be protected for the tournament, to the grass on the pitch, there's plenty to take into account. Unlike the iconic Azteca stadium in Mexico City, which is undergoing renovations as its local club teams play elsewhere, Estadio BBVA and Estadio Akron do have club teams actively playing their soccer in them while preparation is underway.

Because of that, Mexico can't just close its stadiums to put grass down. The host venues have had to get the pitches set well ahead of time, which is distinctly different from how some of the other host cities are tackling their turf.

"We already changed the surface to have the compliance of FIFA Quality Pro," Zatarain said. "We changed it last summer, so we already have the full compliance for the surface. We are only missing the stitching, which we're going to do in April just to be prepared for the World Cup, but we are like 99% done with the pitch."

Stitching involves threading synthetic fibers into natural grass to increase durability, promote growth, and help the pitch bounce back faster during heavy use. It's important to take steps like this for the World Cup, where pitches won't have time to breathe, but it's not going to have a significant impact on matches during this specific international window.

While this is the third time that World Cup matches will be held in Guadalajara, it's the first time they aren't being held at Estadio Jalisco, meaning they're preparing for the very first World Cup games in this specific stadium. It serves as a massive chance to put their best foot forward, showing what Guadalajara has to offer. It's a similar situation in Monterrey, where this will be their second time as a World Cup host city, but the first time that matches are held at BBVA Stadium.

This is the first time that playoffs are happening after the World Cup draw has happened for groups due to the expansion to 48 teams at this tournament, but Mexico is ready for what that will throw at them as it'll only help the nation prepare for hosting their third World Cup, and the first since 1986, a moment that everyone in the country is ready to celebrate.

FIFA playoff tournament schedule

(All times Eastern, All matches available on FIFA+)

Thursday, March 26

Bolivia vs. Suriname, 6 p.m. (Monterrey Stadium)

New Caledonia vs. Jamaica, 11 p.m. (Guadalajara Stadium)

Tuesday, March 31