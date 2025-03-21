Only 85 days before the Club World Cup is set to kick off in the United States with Inter Miami facing Al Ahly FC at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 14, there has been a shakeup in the field. Leon has been banned from the tournament due to multi-club ownership rules. Both Leon and Pachuca are owned by Pachuca Group and while there were plans to put Leon up for sale to avoid this issue, those didn't come in time for resolving things inf FIFA's eyes.

"FIFA has determined that Club Leon will be removed from the competition, with the club to be admitted as a replacement to be announced in due course," FIFA said in a statement.

Leon has been preparing for the tournament by adding global superstar James Rodriguez to the squad, but as things stand, they won't be able to participate in the tournament. Costa Rican side Alajuelense previously threatened FIFA with legal action if they weren't included in the CWC instead of one of these Mexican teams, due to the multi-club ownership issue, and whoever ends up taking the slot, time isn't on FIFA president Gianni Infantino's side to find a replacement.

The United States already used their host nation spot to put Inter Miami in the tournament and criteria will need to be set in how Leon will be replaced as plenty of clubs such as the Concacaf Champions Cup runners-up, the Columbus Crew will feel that they have claims to that spot. Pachuca will still take part in the tournament as expected which is scheduled to run from June 14-July 13.