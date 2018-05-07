Michael Buffer soaked by sprinklers while announcing lineups at a Premier League match, but that doesn't stop him

Buffer went over the pond and got soaked, but carried on like the true professional he is

Boxing ring announcer Michael Buffer, famous for his phrase "Let's get ready to rumble," was hired to announce the Chelsea players this past weekend in their Premier League match against Liverpool. He did a fabulous job announcing the players, but there was a small problem. Somebody forgot to turn off the sprinklers. They, of course, went off as he was announcing the players and he didn't stop. Take a look:

What a legend. He's stuck through it, even while getting soaked, and was a true pro. And he handled it better than Happy Gilmore and Cristiano Ronaldo.

To his credit, Buffer had a great sense of humor about it on social media after the game (along with some mild NSFW language):

The man is a professional and a legend. And it's going to take a lot more than a little water to get him off his game. 

