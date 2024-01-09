Europe's top five leagues have all hit their midpoints and as they enter the business end of the campaign, a handful of players have separated themselves from the rest.
With several months of play in the books, the CBSSports.com editorial team has selected the Midseason Best XIs for the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundlesiga and Ligue 1. It comes as no surprise that the league leaders in each domestic competition boast a handful of players in their respective teams, but the fun thing about each season is discovering -- and rewarding -- the breakout players. As a result, several emerging talents also made the cut as they begin to establish themselves as top-tier players.
Here's a look at each league's best players from the first half of the season.
Premier League
|Position
|Player
|Club
Goalkeeper
Guglielmo Vicario
Tottenham Hotspur
Defender
William Saliba
Arsenal
Defender
Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool
Defender
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool
Defender
Ezri Konsa
Aston Villa
Midfielder
Phil Foden
Manchester City
Midfielder
Declan Rice
Arsenal
Midfielder
John McGinn
Aston Villa
Forward
Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa
Forward
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
Forward
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
This team is made up entirely of players from the teams that currently occupy the top five spots, with Liverpool and Aston Villa boasting the most players with three each. Golden Boot leader Mohamed Salah naturally finds a place in the lineup, as do two of his defensive-minded teammates, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Villa's three selectees -- defender Ezri Konsa, midfielder John McGinn and forward Ollie Watkins -- reflect their incredible season so far and current second-place standing.
Serie A
|Position
|Player
|Club
Goalkeeper
Yann Sommer
Inter
Defender
Federico Dimarco
Inter
Defender
Alessandro Buongiorno
Torino
Defender
Radu Dragusin
Genora
Defender
Michael Keyode
Fiorentina
Midfielder
Adrien Rabiot
Juventus
Midfielder
Albert Gudmundsson
Genoa
Midfielder
Andrea Colpani
Monza
Forward
Lautaro Martinez
Inter
Forward
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Napoli
Forward
Christian Pulisic
AC Milan
League leaders Inter lead the pack with three players -- goalkeeper Yann Sommer, defender Federico Dimarco and forward Lautaro Martinez -- but the rest of the team is full of talent from a wide range of Serie A teams. Twelfth place Genoa are the only other team with multiple players with defender Radu Dragusin, who is expected to move elsewhere this month, and midfielder Albert Gudmundsson. Christian Pulisic, meanwhile, is the only American and only AC Milan player on the list after notching six goals and five assists in 17 games.
La Liga
|Position
|Player
|Club
Goalkeeper
Alvaro Palles
Las Palmas
Defender
Diego Rico
Getafe
Defender
Joao Cancelo
Barcelona
Defender
Antonio Rudiger
Real Madrid
Defender
Daley Blind
Girona
Midfielder
Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
Midfielder
Aleix Garcia
Girona
Midfielder
Isco
Real Betis
Forward
Alvaro Morata
Atletico Madrid
Forward
Artem Dovbyk
Girona
Forward
Antoine Griezmann
Atletico Madrid
Surprise title contenders Girona lead the way with three selectees -- defender Daley Blind, midfielder Aleix Garcia, and forward Artem Dovbyk. Current La Liga leaders Real Madrid are represented by defender Antonio Rudiger and midfielder Jude Bellingham, who is easily the obvious inclusion after scoring 13 goals in 17 games to start life in the Spanish capital. Their cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid also have two players in the team: in-form forwards Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann. Notably, Barcelona's only inclusion if fullback Joao Cancelo.
Bundesliga
|Position
|Player
|Club
Goalkeeper
Lukas Hradecky
Bayer Leverkusen
Defender
Kim Min-jae
Bayern Munich
Defender
Benjamin Heinrichs
RB Leipzig
Defender
Alejandro Grimaldo
Bayer Leverkusen
Defender
Jonathan Tah
Bayer Leverkusen
Midfielder
Xavi Simons
RB Leipzig
Midfielder
Florian Wirtz
Bayer Leverkusen
Midfielder
Granit Xhaka
Bayer Leverkusen
Forward
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
Forward
Serhou Guirassy
Stuttgart
Forward
Victor Boniface
Bayer Leverkusen
First place Bayer Leverkusen completely dominated team selection with six total players in the mix, including midfield duo Florian Wirtz and Granit Xhaka. Harry Kane is one of two Bayern Munich players on the list after scoring 21 goals in 15 games, while Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy is the lone contender from his team with 17 goals in 14 games to start the season.
Ligue 1
|Position
|Player
|Club
Goalkeeper
Lucas Chevalier
Lille
Defender
Bradley Locko
Brest
Defender
Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
Defender
Jean-Clair Todibo
Nice
Defender
Lucas Hernandez
Paris Saint-Germain
Midfielder
Teji Savaneir
Montpellier
Midfielder
Romain Del Castillo
Brest
Midfielder
Warren Zaire-Emery
Paris Saint-Germain
Forward
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Marseille
Forward
Takumi Minamino
Monaco
Forward
Kylian Mbappe
Paris Saint-Germain
Leaders Paris Saint-Germain have four players in the team, including star Kylian Mbappe and breakout midfield talent Warren Zaire-Emery. Third place Brest have two players represented -- defender Bradley Locko and midfielder Romain Del Castillo -- while a handful of other teams have talent on the list, including Marseille with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.