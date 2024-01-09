Europe's top five leagues have all hit their midpoints and as they enter the business end of the campaign, a handful of players have separated themselves from the rest.

With several months of play in the books, the CBSSports.com editorial team has selected the Midseason Best XIs for the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundlesiga and Ligue 1. It comes as no surprise that the league leaders in each domestic competition boast a handful of players in their respective teams, but the fun thing about each season is discovering -- and rewarding -- the breakout players. As a result, several emerging talents also made the cut as they begin to establish themselves as top-tier players.

Here's a look at each league's best players from the first half of the season.

Premier League

Position Player Club Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham Hotspur Defender William Saliba Arsenal Defender Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Defender Ezri Konsa Aston Villa Midfielder Phil Foden Manchester City Midfielder Declan Rice Arsenal Midfielder John McGinn Aston Villa Forward Ollie Watkins Aston Villa Forward Mohamed Salah Liverpool Forward Erling Haaland Manchester City

This team is made up entirely of players from the teams that currently occupy the top five spots, with Liverpool and Aston Villa boasting the most players with three each. Golden Boot leader Mohamed Salah naturally finds a place in the lineup, as do two of his defensive-minded teammates, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Villa's three selectees -- defender Ezri Konsa, midfielder John McGinn and forward Ollie Watkins -- reflect their incredible season so far and current second-place standing.

Serie A

Position Player Club Goalkeeper Yann Sommer Inter Defender Federico Dimarco Inter Defender Alessandro Buongiorno Torino Defender Radu Dragusin Genora Defender Michael Keyode Fiorentina Midfielder Adrien Rabiot Juventus Midfielder Albert Gudmundsson Genoa Midfielder Andrea Colpani Monza Forward Lautaro Martinez Inter Forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli Forward Christian Pulisic AC Milan

League leaders Inter lead the pack with three players -- goalkeeper Yann Sommer, defender Federico Dimarco and forward Lautaro Martinez -- but the rest of the team is full of talent from a wide range of Serie A teams. Twelfth place Genoa are the only other team with multiple players with defender Radu Dragusin, who is expected to move elsewhere this month, and midfielder Albert Gudmundsson. Christian Pulisic, meanwhile, is the only American and only AC Milan player on the list after notching six goals and five assists in 17 games.

La Liga

Position Player Club Goalkeeper Alvaro Palles Las Palmas Defender Diego Rico Getafe Defender Joao Cancelo Barcelona Defender Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid Defender Daley Blind Girona Midfielder Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Midfielder Aleix Garcia Girona Midfielder Isco Real Betis Forward Alvaro Morata Atletico Madrid Forward Artem Dovbyk Girona Forward Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid

Surprise title contenders Girona lead the way with three selectees -- defender Daley Blind, midfielder Aleix Garcia, and forward Artem Dovbyk. Current La Liga leaders Real Madrid are represented by defender Antonio Rudiger and midfielder Jude Bellingham, who is easily the obvious inclusion after scoring 13 goals in 17 games to start life in the Spanish capital. Their cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid also have two players in the team: in-form forwards Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann. Notably, Barcelona's only inclusion if fullback Joao Cancelo.

Bundesliga

Position Player Club Goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky Bayer Leverkusen Defender Kim Min-jae Bayern Munich Defender Benjamin Heinrichs RB Leipzig Defender Alejandro Grimaldo Bayer Leverkusen Defender Jonathan Tah Bayer Leverkusen Midfielder Xavi Simons RB Leipzig Midfielder Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen Midfielder Granit Xhaka Bayer Leverkusen Forward Harry Kane Bayern Munich Forward Serhou Guirassy Stuttgart Forward Victor Boniface Bayer Leverkusen

First place Bayer Leverkusen completely dominated team selection with six total players in the mix, including midfield duo Florian Wirtz and Granit Xhaka. Harry Kane is one of two Bayern Munich players on the list after scoring 21 goals in 15 games, while Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy is the lone contender from his team with 17 goals in 14 games to start the season.

Ligue 1

Position Player Club Goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier Lille Defender Bradley Locko Brest Defender Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain Defender Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Defender Lucas Hernandez Paris Saint-Germain Midfielder Teji Savaneir Montpellier Midfielder Romain Del Castillo Brest Midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery Paris Saint-Germain Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Marseille Forward Takumi Minamino Monaco Forward Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain

Leaders Paris Saint-Germain have four players in the team, including star Kylian Mbappe and breakout midfield talent Warren Zaire-Emery. Third place Brest have two players represented -- defender Bradley Locko and midfielder Romain Del Castillo -- while a handful of other teams have talent on the list, including Marseille with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.