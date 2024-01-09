untitled-design-2024-01-09t181349-613.png
Getty Images

Europe's top five leagues have all hit their midpoints and as they enter the business end of the campaign, a handful of players have separated themselves from the rest.

With several months of play in the books, the CBSSports.com editorial team has selected the Midseason Best XIs for the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundlesiga and Ligue 1. It comes as no surprise that the league leaders in each domestic competition boast a handful of players in their respective teams, but the fun thing about each season is discovering -- and rewarding -- the breakout players. As a result, several emerging talents also made the cut as they begin to establish themselves as top-tier players.

Here's a look at each league's best players from the first half of the season.

Premier League

PositionPlayerClub

Goalkeeper

Guglielmo Vicario

Tottenham Hotspur

Defender

William Saliba

Arsenal

Defender

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

Defender

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool

Defender

Ezri Konsa

Aston Villa

Midfielder

Phil Foden

Manchester City

Midfielder

Declan Rice

Arsenal

Midfielder

John McGinn

Aston Villa

Forward

Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

Forward

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

Forward

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

This team is made up entirely of players from the teams that currently occupy the top five spots, with Liverpool and Aston Villa boasting the most players with three each. Golden Boot leader Mohamed Salah naturally finds a place in the lineup, as do two of his defensive-minded teammates, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Villa's three selectees -- defender Ezri Konsa, midfielder John McGinn and forward Ollie Watkins -- reflect their incredible season so far and current second-place standing.

Serie A

untitled-design-2024-01-09t181816-192.png
Getty Images
PositionPlayerClub

Goalkeeper

Yann Sommer

Inter

Defender

Federico Dimarco

Inter

Defender

Alessandro Buongiorno

Torino

Defender

Radu Dragusin

Genora

Defender

Michael Keyode

Fiorentina

Midfielder

Adrien Rabiot

Juventus

Midfielder

Albert Gudmundsson

Genoa

Midfielder

Andrea Colpani

Monza

Forward

Lautaro Martinez

Inter

Forward

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Napoli

Forward

Christian Pulisic

AC Milan

League leaders Inter lead the pack with three players -- goalkeeper Yann Sommer, defender Federico Dimarco and forward Lautaro Martinez -- but the rest of the team is full of talent from a wide range of Serie A teams. Twelfth place Genoa are the only other team with multiple players with defender Radu Dragusin, who is expected to move elsewhere this month, and midfielder Albert Gudmundsson. Christian Pulisic, meanwhile, is the only American and only AC Milan player on the list after notching six goals and five assists in 17 games.

La Liga

untitled-design-2024-01-09t182036-419.png
Getty Images
PositionPlayerClub

Goalkeeper

Alvaro Palles

Las Palmas

Defender

Diego Rico

Getafe

Defender

Joao Cancelo

Barcelona

Defender

Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid

Defender

Daley Blind

Girona

Midfielder

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

Midfielder

Aleix Garcia

Girona

Midfielder

Isco

Real Betis

Forward

Alvaro Morata

Atletico Madrid

Forward

Artem Dovbyk

Girona

Forward

Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid

Surprise title contenders Girona lead the way with three selectees -- defender Daley Blind, midfielder Aleix Garcia, and forward Artem Dovbyk. Current La Liga leaders Real Madrid are represented by defender Antonio Rudiger and midfielder Jude Bellingham, who is easily the obvious inclusion after scoring 13 goals in 17 games to start life in the Spanish capital. Their cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid also have two players in the team: in-form forwards Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann. Notably, Barcelona's only inclusion if fullback Joao Cancelo.

Bundesliga

untitled-design-2024-01-09t182306-204.png
Getty Images
PositionPlayerClub

Goalkeeper

Lukas Hradecky

Bayer Leverkusen

Defender

Kim Min-jae

Bayern Munich

Defender

Benjamin Heinrichs

RB Leipzig

Defender

Alejandro Grimaldo

Bayer Leverkusen

Defender

Jonathan Tah

Bayer Leverkusen

Midfielder

Xavi Simons

RB Leipzig

Midfielder

Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen

Midfielder

Granit Xhaka

Bayer Leverkusen

Forward

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

Forward

Serhou Guirassy

Stuttgart

Forward

Victor Boniface

Bayer Leverkusen

First place Bayer Leverkusen completely dominated team selection with six total players in the mix, including midfield duo Florian Wirtz and Granit Xhaka. Harry Kane is one of two Bayern Munich players on the list after scoring 21 goals in 15 games, while Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy is the lone contender from his team with 17 goals in 14 games to start the season.

Ligue 1

untitled-design-2024-01-09t182913-138.png
Getty Images
PositionPlayerClub

Goalkeeper

Lucas Chevalier

Lille

Defender

Bradley Locko

Brest

Defender

Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain

Defender

Jean-Clair Todibo

Nice

Defender

Lucas Hernandez

Paris Saint-Germain

Midfielder

Teji Savaneir

Montpellier

Midfielder

Romain Del Castillo

Brest

Midfielder

Warren Zaire-Emery

Paris Saint-Germain

Forward

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Marseille

Forward

Takumi Minamino

Monaco

Forward

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain

Leaders Paris Saint-Germain have four players in the team, including star Kylian Mbappe and breakout midfield talent Warren Zaire-Emery. Third place Brest have two players represented -- defender Bradley Locko and midfielder Romain Del Castillo -- while a handful of other teams have talent on the list, including Marseille with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.