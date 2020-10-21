Midtjylland is set to make their 2020-21 Champions League debut when they welcome Atalanta to Denmark on Wednesday for Matchday 1. The two teams are in Group D along with Liverpool and Ajax. One is a UCL debutant and the other is a participating for the second time ever after a Cinderella 2019-20 campaign. Both are considered underdogs in the group stage, but poised to make some noise and put could themselves in good position with a win on Wednesday.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: MCH Arena -- Herning, Denmark

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Midtjylland +450; Draw +350; Atalanta -185 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Midtjylland: The Danish club is set to make its Champions League debut after winning six of their 10 qualifying matches, where it outscored opponents 8-1, all eight goals coming in the second half. The defense also recorded three clean sheets, with two of them away from home. They're one of the youngest clubs in the competition, with only a 21-year history, and they enter Group D with the least exceptions. The team will likely look to team captain and defender Erik Sviatchenko for leadership and experience, and Pione Sisto to help generate offense -- the winger has made 113 total appearances and scored 31 goals over five seasons.

Atalanta: The Italian side is making their second consecutive appearance in Champions League. The team thrilled casual fans and busted brackets last season where they lost their first three group stage matches before getting back on track with a second-place finish in the group. They scored nine goals in three games in the knockout stages and lost to PSG in the quarterfinals. The team will look to forward Josip Ilicic to make an impact, as he had an impressive outing during the club's maiden voyage in European football when he became the first to score four goals in an away tie of a knockout stage match.

Prediction

Midtjylland scores their first goal in Champions League history, and shocks the competition with a win in a tightly contested match. Pick: Atalanta 0, Midtjylland 1