The first half of Milan's match against Udinese on Saturday was marred by alleged racist chants directed at Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan by Udinese fans. After Maigan addressed referee Fabio Maresca about the incident, he then left the pitch with his teammates and the match was suspended for 10 minutes with Milan ahead 1-0. 

During the intermission, Milan posted a brief statement of support for their goalkeeper:

"There is absolutely no place in our game for racism: we are appalled," the club said. "We are with you, Mike." 

Maignan received abuse in an away match against Cagliari last season alongside defender Fikayo Tomori which led to a melee between both sets of players.

It remains to be seen whether an investigation comes about and what punishments are potentially handed down to alleged abusers.