Mike Tyson's cannabis company is interested in buying naming rights to Barcelona's Camp Nou, reports say
It's unclear how high a potential offer would be
With Barcelona selling the naming rights to the Camp Nou next season as a way to raise funds to combat the coronavirus, at least one notable business is interested in the opportunity. The cannabis company of former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, Swissx, is reportedly looking into acquiring the rights.
Barca is selling the naming rights for the 2020-21 season to its world famous stadium to raise money for research projects to battle the pandemic with the club's foundation taking charge of the project. The club could bring in an estimated €15 million as a result. Tyson's business partner, Alki David, said Swissx was interested, according to the BBC.
"It's something we've specifically been looking for to adopt in our company and it seemed like an amazing idea," David said. "My company is a cannabis company and Spain has a long tradition within the European Union as being a leader or a liberal in the road towards legalization, so it's evolved quite naturally."
Swissx has not made an official offer, according to ESPN. The club is reportedly open to offers from anyone but said they must be "serious" companies. The club's stadium would still have Camp Nou in the name in addition to including the sponsor, according to ESPN.
It's unclear if Barca would seriously consider a cannabis company, but David thinks the club will do its due diligence if an offer is made.
"I think Barca are just testing the waters to see how a cannabis health company will be received," he said in a statement. "It's natural that they're nervous, but my instinct tells me they'll be brave and push through. Progress, especially the kind that really helps people, always takes balls."
Barcelona's Camp Nou is one of the most iconic stadiums in the world and seats 99,354.
