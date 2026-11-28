Mikel Arteta wants it. His supporters certainly do. His players look like they might one of these days. So why aren't Arsenal cutting loose and running up the goals? Why, in fact, aren't they even scoring at the rate of last season, when every goal had to be dragged kicking and screaming into the opposition net?

Through 18 games this season across all competitions, the English champions have 30 goals to their name, a scoring rate that is a fair way below the 2025-26 campaign, when their 114 goals in all competitions came at a rate of 1.81 per game. This early in 2026-27, there could be a very quick and easy answer to any questions about Arsenal's attack. It might just be variance. That's what Arteta would argue.

"I think we have improved in every stat," he said, "apart from probably the amount of goals that we have scored. It's been quite similar, we had a period that it was much higher [in 2023-24]. Premier League, Champions League, we can debate that as well.

"There is an element as well of luck, how the hell the ball bounces on the post two times when the ball is there and it doesn't go in [as it did for Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy in Tuesday's 1-1 draw in the Champions League], nobody can explain that. We will do what is in our hand to do, fully trust the players and the quality that we have to go and deliver every three days."

Is Arteta right? Have Arsenal improved in every stat except the one that decides the final score? Well, it rather depends on how you slice the data. Throw everything from 2025-26, 2026-27 and even a few of the preceding years into a big old analytics stew, and you'd have to say there are signs of improvement across all competitions. Shots per game are up from 14.6 to 15.9, touches in the box going up over 10% to 36.8 per game. Expected goals are on the up at 1.8 per game too. If all those numbers are on the up, then it's fair to assume goals will follow.

There might be an issue to consider, though, when we compare an all-competitions 2026-27 data set with all competitions from completed seasons. Right now, Arsenal's extra non-Premier League games are relatively low-stakes games, often (though not exclusively) against relatively low-standard opposition. If we want to be as close as we can be to comparing apples with apples, we might be best off looking solely at events in the Premier League.

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In those games, the picture looks different. As the graphic above illustrates, there were periods in the title-winning season where Arsenal lacked the threat they pose even in a down moment now. In the aggregate, however, it is clear in which season they looked to be the more dangerous team. Their 13.7 shots per game is one fewer than last season, their xG down from 1.71 to 1.6. Both are their lowest in any league season under Arteta since his first full one in 2020-21. So too the goal tally, as they trend toward a 59-goal season.

It is hard to believe you can win a title scoring so few, even if your defense is as otherworldly as the Gunners'. There are all sorts of off-field questions about Manchester City coloring this title race -- and they may be bleeding onto the field -- but if a team is trending toward nearly 20 more goals and has a non-penalty xG difference that is 10% better, it would be unwise to count it out.

Statistically, then, Arsenal's attack looks like being an inhibiting factor for their prospects this season. What is curious about that is, at least compared to what was served up last season, this feels like a better team to watch. Of course, there are the Nottingham Forest away sort of matches where you've seen young men have more sustained success building flat-pack furniture without the instruction manual and what's that, the Allen key wasn't in the box. Those matches probably tell you as much about the Premier League as Arsenal. Such is the depth of athletic talent in the English top flight; it really is quite hard to find gaps in well-drilled low blocks before your opponent plugs them.

What is curious, though, about Arsenal's struggles is that so many of the factors that seemed to be inhibiting them last season have eased this season. The unbearable weight of not being champions has been lifted off their shoulders. Player availability is better than it was. The football looks good. Martin Odegaard is the creative force he was before injuries hobbled him last season. As in 2025-26, Bukayo Saka is missing, but this time Noni Madueke has stepped up, leading the Premier League in combined shots and chances created per 90 minutes. Kai Havertz is fit, Viktor Gyokeres has improved, and Bruno Guimaraes' defensive flaws are partially offset by his fizzing passes through the line. It's only really in the last few weeks that it has felt like a downgrade on the left to have swapped out Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli for Christos Tzolis plus more minutes from Eberechi Eze.

At their best, Arsenal are fun in a way they could never have been amid the neuroses that were the price of a first title in 22 years. That much was apparent on Tuesday as they laid down 30 shots on Bundesliga leaders Dortmund. Only the best attacks can run up those sorts of numbers; you would suppose that quality would bleed into Premier League games, especially when it followed on from an outstanding first half at Newcastle.

It even seems that Arsenal have begun to address what Arteta saw as the issue bedeviling not only his team in 2025-26 but the sport as a whole: man-to-man marking. Asked in March if he feared that a swing toward set pieces was breaking the sport, he insisted that players following their opponent up and down the pitch was "the biggest issue" in the Premier League. Unlike the meat-wall era (RIP), teams are still embracing man-to-man defenses. This season, however, it seems Arsenal have found another way of manipulating that.

Arteta had always rolled out lineups with plenty of positional versatility. That has been supercharged lately, particularly with his fullbacks, as Jurrien Timber pops up on the left wing and Piero Hincapie takes the Riccardo Calafiori roles to extremes, stretching the Dortmund defensive line while Gyokeres dropped deep in midweek. Add to that the freedom for Tzolis to roam from one flank to the other, and you have a team that, at least out wide, is more prepared than ever to test the limits of the opposition's man-to-man system. If Harvey Barnes is going to stick with Timber, he's going to have to do it to the ends of the earth, or at least St. James' Park.

"We're trying to find the right solutions and adjusting to the profile of players we have and the types of challenges and jobs that the opponent will offer on the day," Arteta said. "I think the understanding of what we have to do and the timings are much better. We have been much more efficient up to the point of actually scoring the goal, and making the most of the action."

That fluidity is probably why it feels like Arsenal are more threatening as an attacking force, vibes being fundamentally an open-play concept. And when the ball is live, this team is as good as it has been in years. In all competitions, Arsenal have more xG from open play than in any season since 2023-24, the year they blitzed their way to 91 Premier League goals. They are in double figures for open-play shots too, again something they only achieved in their early years of title contention.

The same question again, then. If it looks so right on the pitch, why isn't it translating into goals? It's tempting to conclude that this is a team that is a little too happy to settle for a one-goal winning margin, even if its manager insists that is not the case.

"I prefer to win by five, or six, or seven, for sure," Arteta said. "I'm going to enjoy the game much more, especially the last few minutes. The boys are going to have more fun. I think scoring goals is ultimately what creates a good feeling, joy, happiness, celebration around the stands. It's the most important thing in football, apart from winning.

"When the margin is by one goal, especially with the level of the opponent that we play every three days, how difficult it is; they just need a moment, and it happened with Dortmund. They broke the press after eliminating one of our front players, and they have the capacity to pick out that player, that player has an individual action, and then it's a goal. They didn't do much more than that, but that was enough to get a point and you have to assume that [they might do that]."

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Do Arteta's players assume that? He will tell you that his players don't ever take a "what we have, we hold" approach on purpose. Even he seemed to acknowledge, though, that Arsenal's past success at grinding out tight wins might be playing on their minds. It's reflected in the data. Part of the reason why the xG totals might be so low at the Emirates is that this team spends so much time leading. And when they're leading, they are a below-average attack that averages just 1.22 xG per 90.

If you've watched Arsenal in the last few years, that data point will ring true. Arsenal back themselves to hold out against any attack. For most teams, holding on to a one-goal margin is so risky as to be about as cavalier as chasing a second. Most teams aren't anchored by Gabriel, William Saliba and Ezri Konsa.

"I don't think that's something we do purposely," Arteta said when asked if Arsenal are too comfortable leading by a goal. "Sometimes you have to give credit to the opposition when they are able to do that. Especially in the last few minutes, they take so many chances so if we don't finish the game off, they still have the belief they can get something from the game.

"The reality is that we have managed those kind of games really well in the last three or four years."

As for the other reason why the data is not quite so enamored with Arsenal's attack, well, it's also in that graphic above. The set-piece offense that launched a thousand moral panics is, well, not even average anymore. Earlier in the season, the tale of Arsenal's dead-ball attack was one of a team still creating a lot of chances but not converting them. It's still the case that they could have done more with what they had, 3.73 xG resulting in one goal, but as this season rolls on, they are creating fewer and fewer.

More corners are going short, more from the right are being loosely tossed at the near post without the fizz and whip that Declan Rice and Saka put on them, and far fewer are finding Gabriel attacking the ball in the center of the penalty area. Opponents are also giving up fewer corners -- a league-wide trend for which Arsenal are doubtless one of the causes -- with the 5.4 Arsenal are getting per game their fewest in six years. That is not much lower than last season's figure, though, and in 2025-26 Arsenal turned their 5.7 corners per game into an average of two shots. Now it's down at 1.3.

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What was once one of the best offensive weapons in the league has been neutered, either by Arsenal's own deliberate design or a belief that referees would call them for blocks and screens that were deemed legitimate last season.

Where the goals and chances come from, then, has changed quite significantly. Perhaps that is not a bad thing. Arsenal rode the set-piece train as far as it would take them and now they have adjusted. This is a team that controls possession better than it used to, that is tilting the field like it always did but increasing the time and touches it gets in the attacking third. The goals haven't come yet and perhaps they never will at the volume that Arteta and his supporters might like. Still, when there is so little being given up at the other end, that is hardly an intractable problem.