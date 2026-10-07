Mikel Arteta has extended his contract at Arsenal, committing his stay at the Emirates Stadium until the end of the 2029-30 season.

Should Arteta see out the length of his contract, he will be the third longest-serving manager in Arsenal's history, trailing only Arsene Wenger and George Allison, and the fourth among all top-flight clubs since the foundation of the Premier League in 1992. There, he would trail only David Moyes, who served 11 years at Everton in his first spell, Sir Alex Ferguson and Wenger, who was at Arsenal for 20 years and eight months. He will also exceed the tenure of his mentor Pep Guardiola, who spent exactly 10 seasons at Manchester City.

Arteta's coaching staff have also agreed to extend their deals on the same timeline as their manager. Terms of his new deal have not been confirmed, but it is understood that the extension has cemented the Spaniard's place among the handful of best-paid managers in the sport. He is understood to have the highest salary in the Premier League.

Arteta's extension had long been expected, and few will question whether it is deserved after he led Arsenal to their first Premier League title in 22 years at the end of last season. Inheriting a side that had consistently fallen short of qualifying for the Champions League, the 44-year-old has built a serial contender for the biggest prizes, a side that reached the final of Europe's leading club tournament only to be beaten on penalties by Paris Saint-Germain.

"It's a privilege to commit my future to the club and to continue to work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal," said Arteta. "This club is unique, its character and the way it makes you feel, and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue.

"We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together. I'm extremely grateful to [co-chairs] Stan and Josh [Kroenke] for their trust and support, and feel honoured to be leading this club through such a special period in its 140-year history.

"This is such a proud moment for me and my family. I feel the love and respect from our fantastic supporters, and they have mine – and ours – in return."

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Arteta's win percentage of 62.05 is the highest of any permanent manager in Arsenal's history, while he averages an impressive 2.1 points per game across his tenure. A further 22 wins will make him the second-most successful coach in terms of games won, again trailing Wenger.

The Kroenkes said, "It has been an incredible journey so far and we are excited for what lies ahead in this special relationship. Last season was an incredible moment in Arsenal's history, a moment in which we created memories that will last a lifetime. We're determined to create many more in the years ahead.

"We share a special bond with Mikel. We are so proud of everything we have achieved since he returned to the club in 2019. He has a deep understanding of Arsenal's values and carries them in his heart. He knows what this club means to everyone connected to it and is committed to building on everything we have achieved together."

Chief executive Richard Garlick added: "This is an important time in Arsenal Football Club's history. We want to create a winning era together with Mikel. We will continue to work hard together as we aim to fulfil our long-term ambitions for the club and our supporters. Mikel has the belief, determination, and the understanding of what it takes to build something remarkable and enduring here, and we are excited to continue that journey together."