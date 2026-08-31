On Tuesday, the transfer window will slam shut, but the business isn't done for Arsenal. The era of the three Gabriels is coming to a close as Gabriel Martinelli's move to Al-Hilal is almost done, and Gabriel Jesus is also set to leave the club for Barcelona as Mikel Arteta has to balance squad numbers. Buno Guimares, Ezri Konsa, Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier have all joined the club, but there's still one want-away man who, if the Gunners could get him, would not only put the transfer window over the top, but would also make their attack just as feared as two-time defending Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain's. That man is Julian Alvarez.

The Atletico Madrid man is currently sidelined with an illness as he tries to force through a move to Barcelona, but Arsenal have been attentive to his situation all summer. While it's unlikely that he could be convinced to join by Tuesday, there's every reason that Arsenal should keep the door open if there's a chance to get Alvarez.

Winning the title with Viktor Gyokeres last season shows that Arsenal doesn't need one of the best strikers in the Premier League in order to win it, but it sure does make the job easier. Last season was a bit of a down one for Alvarez, scoring only eight LaLiga goals, but he showed what he can do in the Champions League, scoring 10 times, and his creativity could make the front three impossible to game plan against.

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It has become a public war between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as Barcelona's pursuit has been out in the open while Alvarez has also been open about his desire to leave the club to fulfill his dream. Atletico's CEO Angel Gil Marin has stated that Alvarez won't go to Barcelona while he's in charge, which is why this could go down to the wire. It's clear that Alvarez doesn't want to play for the club but when options are limited, that's how Arsenal can get someone in the squad who wasn't expected.

The most likely scenario is that Alvarez ends the transfer window still with Atleti, based on the time that's remaining, but he's been booed by fans during his one appearance this season, which could lead to an irreparable rift between him and the club. Being under contract until 2030, something will have to give, but it's hard to tell how soon that will be. Atleti have held strong in not wanting to sell, even reporting Barcelona to the Spanish FA for improper contact.

There's also the issue of whether Alvarez would even want to return to England, where he spent two seasons as a Manchester City player before his move to Spain. There are reports that Alvarez has spoken with Arteta about not wanting to come, making this a tricky situation all around. If the Argentine is still at the club when the transfer window shuts, There's Champions League Soccer to play, and the best version of Diego Simeone's club has Alvarez in it, however that happens. Everyone will just need to see what happens on Tuesday.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

Date: Monday, August 31 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Villa Park -- Birmingham, England

TV: USA Network | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Aston Villa +550; Draw +333; Arsenal -200