Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola protege, set to be named Arsenal coach, per report

The Freddie Ljungberg experiment appears to be coming to its conclusion as Arsenal is set to name Mikel Arteta as manager in the coming days, luring the former player back to the Emirates by offering him one of the Premier League's best jobs, according to ESPN on Monday.

Arteta, 37, is currently an assistant coach for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Arsenal's chief negotiator Huss Fahmy and managing director Vinai Venkatesham traveled to Manchester after Arsenal's defeat to Man City on Sunday to spend more than two hours with Arteta at his home in Cheshire, ESPN reports.

This news comes as Everton is set to announce Carlo Ancelotti as its new manager.

Arteta has been an assistant at City since 2016 and played five years at Arsenal after six years at Everton. A talented midfielder who was praised for how he smartly played the game, Arteta would be expected to bring a similar possession game to the Emirates as the Gunners aim to find some stability. Unai Emery was fired last month after a slow start to the season, which hasn't been fixed under caretaker manager Ljungberg. The loss to City appeared to be the final straw and was an example of why this team needs a proper manager with intensity and ideas. Whether that is Arteta remains to be seen as he's never been a manager before and will now be in charge of one of the most valuable clubs in the world.

The Gunners are currently in 10th place in the league with a 5-7-5 record and 22 points, sitting seven points back of the top four. Arsenal has won just one of its last 12 games in all competitions, beating West Ham a week ago.

Arsenal plays Everton on Saturday in Premier League action at 7:30 a.m. ET -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free).