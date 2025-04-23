AC Milan knocked out city rivals Inter from the Coppa Italia semifinals after winning 3-0 the second leg at San Siro Wednesday, meaning the Rossoneri will play the Coppa Italia final on May 14 (live on Paramount+) at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome against the winners of the other semifinal between Bologna and Empoli.

AC Milan managed to finish the 2024-25 season unbeaten against the current Serie A leaders despite the disappointing season. Winning the Coppa Italia is currently the best chance the Rossoneri have to play European soccer next season. Coach Sergio Conceicao's side, ninth in the Serie A table, have no chances to qualify for Champions League soccer with a nine-point margin with five Serie A games left before the end of the current spell, but Christian Pulisic's team will play Europa League group stages if they manage to win their second trophy of the season, after winning the Supercoppa Italiana in the 3-2 comeback final against the same Inter.

Here's a look at the major moments from Wednesday's game:

Moment of the match

Despite Inter having a strong start to the first half and had at least three big chances to score the second leg's opener, it was former Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic who scored the first goal of the night in Milan. The moment defined the semifinal and basically ended Inter's dreams of reaching the Coppa Italia final and potentially winning the treble as the Nerazzurri are still in the Serie A and Champions League title races.

Man of the match

Luka Jovic, AC Milan -- It was his night in Milan. The former Fiorentina and Real Madrid striker only started four games this season in all competitions and only recently has started to play regularly under manager Conceicao. He scored a brace before Tijjani Reijnders' last goal of the Derby della Madonnina, marking an unforgettable day for the Rossoneri fans as AC Milan will finish the 2024-25 season unbeaten against the side coached by Simone Inzaghi.

What the result means for Inter

Inter's defeat against the city rivals means the Nerazzurri won't be able to win the treble, as the side coached by Inzaghi are still at the top of the Serie A table tied on points with Napoli and will face FC Barcelona in the Champions League semifinals starting on April 30 (watch on Paramount+). Inter's season is not over after being eliminated by AC Milan, but there is a high risk that this defeat can have big consequences ahead of the last stint of the season.

What the result means for AC Milan

While AC Milan are facing what is probably one of the most disappointing seasons in their recent history, Pulisic can potentially still play European soccer next season. Even if it won't be Champions League soccer, playing at least the Europa League would be crucial for the U.S. international as the American is expected to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer, which will be held in the United States. The more important games he plays, the better in preparation.