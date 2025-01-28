Milan's Champions League knockout stage fate will be decided on Wednesday as all 36 teams will be in action as 18 games will take place simultaneously at 3 p.m. ET with so much left to be decided. But what does Milan need on Wednesday to reach their goals? They are in a pretty spot considering they will advance regardless of what happens, but getting that bye into the last 16 means there's work that needs to be done in order to reach that goal. Here's what to know:

Milan

Table position: 6th

Points: 15

Matchday eight opponent: Dinamo Zagreb

What's needed: A win will cement a top-eight spot.

A roller coaster of a campaign that began with Paulo Fonseca as manager and now sees Sergio Conceicao overseeing the team hasn't derailed Milan's chances in Champions League play. Their defense has left much to be desired but Christian Pulisic's goals have ensured that as long as Milan win, they're through to the knockouts as a top-eight team. With a draw, they can also secure their place with some help but that's where their goal difference of only plus-four can make things tricky. Teams like Leverkusen, Aston Villa and Monaco can all easily beat that, and with so many teams level on 13 points, there's no reason to leave it up to chance while facing a Zagreb side who are eliminated with a loss in the match.

UEFA Champions League: What Man City, Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern, PSG and others need to do on Matchday 8 Chuck Booth

Matchday 8 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Champions League standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for knockout phase playoffs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.