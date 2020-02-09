Milan Derby score: Inter pulls off dramatic comeback vs. AC Milan to move to top of Serie A table

Inter Milan looked on its way to a loss in the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan on Sunday after going down by two goals late in the first half. But it turned out Antonio Conte's team waited until the second 45 minutes for its domination. Inter scored four times in the second half, including the 70th-minute winner from Stefan de Vrij, to defeat AC Milan and move to the summit of Serie A over Juventus.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored for AC Milan in this one, but the club suffered its first defeat in any competition since he returned to the team just over a month ago following two years in MLS. Inter got the win without suspended star Lautaro Martinez.

Here's who scored and how it went down:

Scorers

⚽ AC Miilan - Ante Rebic (40')

⚽ AC Milan - Zlatan Ibrahimovic (45+1')

⚽ Inter Milan - Marcelo Brozovic (51')

⚽ Inter Milan - Matias Vecino (53')

⚽ Inter Milan - Stefan de Vrij (70')

⚽ Inter Milan - Romelu Lukaku (90+3')

De Vrij was the hero with unbelievable header

AC Milan was by far the better team in the first half, but the side took 40 minutes to score with Ante Rebic knocking home a header from Ibrahimovic. Six minutes later, Ibra headed home a goal of his own to stun the home crown.

But it was a tale of two halves with Conte's team regaining composure and showing determination in an impressive 20-minute stretch where Inter scored three times. The home team was quicker and sharper on the ball, took advantage of space in attack and made AC Milan pay. Two goals in three minutes brought the hosts level before this delightful header goal from de Vrij sealed it. De Vrij dived away from goal and lofted the ball to the far post with his head. Take a look:

COMEBACK COMPLETE BY INTER ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Wom4hdLXZs — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 9, 2020

What a comeback that was, with Lukaku putting home a header in added time for an insurance goal. AC Milan looked like it was going to cruise to victory against a team that was out of sync, but something changed at half time. Credit to Inter for staying level headed and putting on an attacking clinic that could have been worst for Milan (Christan Eriksen rocked the crossbar with a free kick late).

That win brings Inter back into first place in Serie A on goal differential (+28 to Juventus' +21). AC Milan, meanwhile, is 10th but just two points from the top six.